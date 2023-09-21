Bucs Legend Warren Sapp Hints At Joining Deion Sanders In Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes, led by Deion Sanders, are the talk of the sports world after a 3-0 start and a top-25 ranking. Now, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Warren Sapp gave some interesting comments. The Hall of Famer stated that he intends to join Coach Prime’s staff in the 2024 season during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

“I want to be there next year. I want to be there next year. I’m gonna get everything, the paperwork to work and I’m gonna go to work. Because sitting on my couch …It’s time to go get this degree and then we’re going to go teach these kids … I know something about this game. When you have a quarterback like Shedeur and my D-line go hunt the other quarterback our chances of winning just went through the roof.”

For Deion Sanders, adding a Hall of Fame-type player and someone with the toughness and experience of Sapp would be a huge boost to an already-loaded coaching staff.

Deion Sanders ‘ready’ for Warren Sapp to Join

Sapp has already spent time around the Buffaloes and has a relationship with Deion Sanders, so there is some serious traction to all of this.

Furthermore, Coach Prime commented on Instagram saying “We Ready for u big fellow”:

Fans appear to be on board with a potential Sapp-to-Boulder pairing:

WARREN SAPP?! THE Warren Sapp wants to coach at Colorado?!?! Deion’s gonna have one of the best coaching staffs in all of football! Not just college. Getting coached by two Hall of Famers?! If they can get some wreckers on the front 7 with Sapp coaching them… UNFAIR #SkoBuffs🦬 — Caleb Mauldin (@cwmauldin00) September 20, 2023

Colorado adding Warren Sapp to the coaching staff is gonna be crazy. Recruiting classes bout to be loaded — TA (@Maserati_Tee) September 20, 2023

Dude I just seen where where Warren Sapp might be joining prime in Colorado to coach 😳 Hell Yess!!! — WhiteSox Cowboy (@MidWestOG1023) September 20, 2023

Prior to Colorado’s Week 1 matchup against TCU, Warren Sapp was one of many notable former NFL stars, including Michael Irvin and Terrell Owens, to show up at practice.

It’s Monday Morning For The Buffs – TCU Week – and Warren Sapp Pulls Up! Hit The Link‼️👇🏽https://t.co/VCF2L7Qi24 pic.twitter.com/tFy9OVtd12 — Thee Pregame Show (@theepregameshow) August 28, 2023

The Buffs also have former Kent State HC Sean Lewis, former Alabama assistants Charles Kelly and Sal Sunseri, Tim Brewster, former NFL CB Kevin Mathis, and plenty of others on his staff.

Could the Buccaneers Legend Follow in Deion’s Footsteps?

Sapp’s resume as a player is impressive enough, and there is a reason he was nominated to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Sapp has four All-Pro selections, seven Pro Bowl trips, a DPOY award, and a Super Bowl ring, not to mention being named to the HOF All-2010s Team. However, he has yet to dive into the coaching realm, but this could be a terrific starting point.

Deion Sanders began his coaching career at Prime Prep Academy, one that he founded himself, before going to Trinty Christian School as the offensive coordinator. From there, he went to HBCU Jackson State and quickly turned the program around, even flipping five-star and former Florida State commit Travis Hunter.

Now, he is working wonders with the Buffs in less than a year since being hired, and the atmosphere is electric. If Sapp joins the Buffs staff, it’s the perfect starting point for the Buccaneers legend. He would likely be in an assistant role and not have a ton of responsibilities but more than that, defensive players and defensive linemen would be waiting in line to play for and learn from him.

After all, imagine being a recruit and seeing Warren Sapp and Deion Sanders, two Pro Football Hall of Famers, sitting in your living room hyping up Colorado football.