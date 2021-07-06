Bucs Receive Final Decision on Rookie’s Future: Report

Cameron Kinley saw months of uncertainty end as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin cleared him on Tuesday to participate in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp.

“God’s plan,” Kinley tweed after receiving the news.

Lucas Tomlinson of Fox News reported that Austin signed off on Kinley joining the Bucs for training camp and delaying his Naval service, required of all Navy graduates. The Pentagon will release an official announcement per Tomlinson.

The former Navy football star and 2021 class president joined the Bucs rookie minicamp as a undrafted free agent in May, with the Navy’s permission, and made a strong impression. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians made that clear after the Navy called Kinley away to fulfill his post-graduate service commitment first.

“He’s obviously very important to the Navy … I would love to have him. I thought he showed promise,” Arians said per ABC Action News’ Kyle Burger.