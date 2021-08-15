Buccaneers Waive Surprising Player Among Roster Cuts

Despite all of the extra work to get Cameron Kinley to Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp, things didn’t work out in the end for the former Navy star.

The rookie cornerback needed Naval approval to join the team, which the U.S. military branch initially denied in May. Then, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd reversed the decision in early July. The Bucs also made the effort to have him back, which Kinley thanked them for among the many other thanks he extended after his clearance.

Ultimately, the delays put Kinley behind the eight ball for making the team as The Athletic’s Greg Auman noted. Kinley “missed all of OTAs and mandatory minicamp before Navy’s decision was reversed,” Auman wrote. The Bucs also tabbed him “among the last corners to play in Saturday’s game” per Auman.

Cameron Kinley missed all of OTAs and mandatory minicamp before Navy's decision was reversed. He was among the last corners to play in Saturday's game and drew a personal foul penalty. Good story this summer, bright future as a Navy grad, but his time with Bucs is up. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 15, 2021

The former Midshipmen standout played significant snaps in an Aug. 14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Tampa coaches got a good look at him, “playing 48% of the team’s defensive snaps and 43% of special teams snaps” according to Buccaneers.com’s Carmen Vitali. Kinley posted six tackles but also got called for an unnecessary roughness penalty.

Tampa cut three players overall on Sunday, trimming the roster down to 87 players from 90. Tight end De’Quan Hampton and wide receiver Josh Pearson also got cut by the Bucs. Pearson didn’t make a catch against the Bengals, and Hampton only played three snaps per Vitali.

The Bucs will cut two more players before Tuesday’s deadline for NFL rosters to trim down to 85.

Young Bucs Players Face Extra-Steep Odds Amid Cuts

Tampa returns all 22 starters for last year, which offers an eye-of-the-needle thin chance for younger players to make the team as Vtiali noted.

“Yeah, I mean the top 30 to 35, that’s set and hopefully we can get through preseason with no injuries with that group,” Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said. “But there’s a hell of a lot of competition, not just for those other roster spots, but for practice squad spots. Those guys played up big for us last year — those guys that we elevated off the practice squad played in huge games down the stretch. That competition for those 20 to 30 sports is huge.”