Buccaneers Make Final Call on Chris Godwin vs. Washington

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has another key receiver back in action for Sunday at Washington.

The Bucs plan to have Chris Godwin play after dealing with a foot injury from the New Orleans game in Week 8. Greg Auman of The Athletic first reported the news.

Bucs expect receiver Chris Godwin to be able to play Sunday vs. Washington. Big boost for offense with one of Tom Brady’s top targets able to go despite foot injury. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 13, 2021

While Godwin didn’t practice on Wednesday and Thursday, he had limited participation Friday’s practice. The Bucs listed him as questionable for Sunday’s game. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said on Friday that it will come down to how Godwin feels.

“We’ll see how he is tomorrow,” Arians said according to ESPN”s Jenna Laine. “He looked OK today but we’ll see how he is tomorrow. … (He did) just enough to look OK. We’ll see how he is.”

Godwin playing will help alleviate the absence of Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski, who will miss Sunday’s game due to injury. Between Brown and Gronkowski, that’s 9.8 receptions and 129.6 yards per game’s worth of production absent.

Brady hasn’t played with all of his top receivers and tight end since Week 2 this season. That hasn’t slowed him down to a tune of 2,650 yards passing and 25 touchdowns.

Godwin leads the Bucs in receiving with 69 receptions, 660 yards, and four touchdowns.

Open Roster Spot Hints at Godwin’s Return

Amid Tampa Bay placing cornerback Rashard Robinson on injured Friday, the Bucs didn’t make a corresponding roster move. Auman noted that an open roster spot signaled Godwn’s potential return.

“Arians doesn’t go with only four wide receivers often,” Auman wrote.

At a minimum, Bucs will have Mike Evans, Tyler Johnson, Jaelon Darden and Breshad Perriman at receiver Sunday. To leave 53rd spot unfilled as they have, it might bode well for Chris Godwin being able to play. Arians doesn’t go with only four WRs often. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 13, 2021

Brady will also get to target regulars Mike Evans and Tyler Johnson in addition to rookie Jaelon Darden, Auman noted. The Bucs also moved Breshard Perriman up from the practice squad per NBC Sports EDGE. Perriman signed with the Bucs this week after the Detroit Lions waived him.

Tampa Bay won’t have Scotty Miller back from a turf toe injury nor cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting back from an elbow injury, Auman reported. Miller, who caught three touchdowns last season, hasn’t played since Week 3. Murphy-Bunting has been out since Week 1.

Neither Scotty Miller nor Sean Murphy-Bunting will be activated off injured reserve this week for Bucs’ game at Washington. Both recovering from longterm injuries, still can return vs. Giants. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 13, 2021

The Bucs also moved tight end Derren Fells up from the practice squad with Gronkowski sidelined. Fells signed with the team this week after being released by the Lions. Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard will again do most of the work at tight end in Gronkowski’s absence.

Brady Wants the Bucs to Improve at ‘Everything’

Whether or not Godwin could suit up, Brady comes into Sunday’s game with increased expectations in looking to bounce back from a Week 8 loss. Brady expects progress all around — including the passing game.

“I don’t think there’s one area where I think that we can’t be better,” Brady told the media on Thursday. “Everything, I think, we can improve. A lot of it is just great communication, us being on the same page. You’ve just got to continue to talk through things.”





Brady also showed confidence in Perriman, the Bucs’ newest wideout.

“He knows all the routes to run, he knows how to do things, he’s run every route in NFL football,” Brady said. “He’s a veteran. I’ve played with different players over the years who maybe have a similar skillset. But I’ve always loved watching him play.”

