Ex-Buccaneers Pro Bowler Could Sign With AFC Contender: Report

A former Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter could be taking his talents to an AFC contender.

According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is visiting with the Baltimore Ravens. The 33-year-old previously visited with the Ravens in the summer.

“Former #Giants’ LB Blake Martinez and DE Jason Pierre-Paul are in Baltimore today visiting the #Ravens, per @Schultz_Report,” says Meirov. “JPP also visited Baltimore in the summer.”

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported back in June that Pierre-Paul’s visit with the Ravens went well.

“My understanding is the #Ravens visit with Jason Pierre-Paul went well after a long day from his physical to meeting with folks,” said Anderson. “Pierre-Paul was still meeting as of about less than a couple hours ago, per source. We’ll see if both sides can get something done moving forward.”

Pierre-Paul’s Play Declined During 2021 Season

Pierre-Paul spent the past four seasons with the Buccaneers, starting 52 of his 54 appearances. He racked up 171 tackles, 33 sacks and 55 quarterback hits during his four years in Tampa Bay.

While Pierre-Paul was one of the key members of the Buccaneers’ defense in recent years, his play declined in a major way during the 2021 season in comparison to 2020. The veteran defensive end posted just 2.5 sacks and five quarterback hits in comparison to the 9.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits he posted during the 2020 season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Pierre-Paul posted a 49.1 defensive grade and a 53.2 pass-rushing grade last season. Not only was that a clear decline from the 69.2 defensive grade and 71.4 pass-rushing grade he posted during the 2020 season, his defensive grade ranked among the bottom four among players at his position (with at least 400 snaps).

Pierre-Paul’s decline in play led the Buccaneers to go through an overhaul of sorts on the defensive line. Tampa Bay also moved on from the 34-year-old Ndamukong Suh, who spent the past three seasons as a starter with the Buccaneers.

As ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reports, the Ravens are “thin” at pass rusher.

“This is the second meeting between Ravens and Jason Pierre-Paul this year,” says Hensley. “Baltimore is extremely thin at edge rusher.”

Considering this is Pierre-Paul’s second visit with the Ravens, one can assume a signing is likely on the horizon.

Buccaneers Sign WR Cole Beasley to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers are adding one of the best slot receivers in the league.

Ahead of their Week 3 showdown versus the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay is signing veteran receiver Cole Beasley to the practice squad.

Via NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo:

“News from @gmfb: The Buccaneers are signing veteran WR Cole Beasley to their practice squad with the expectation he’ll be elevated to the active roster soon, source says,” Garafolo tweeted on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. “Tom Brady pushed to bring in another veteran pass catcher and has had Beasley on his radar for a while.”

After beginning his career with the Dallas Cowboys, Beasley spent the past three seasons with the Buffalo Bills. Beasley caught 82 passes in each of the past two years, posting a catch rate of at least 73.2 percent during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

With the Buccaneers operating without Mike Evans (suspension) and potentially Chris Godwin and Julio Jones due to injuries, Beasley could very well suit up this Sunday versus the Packers.