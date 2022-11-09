Ex-Bucs Receiver Finds New Home, Set to Face Tampa Bay in Week 12

It looks like a familiar former face of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has found a new home.

As announced by the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday, November 9, ex-Buccaneers wide receiver Cyril Grayson has signed with the team’s practice squad. The 28-year-old was waived by the Buccaneers towards the end of the preseason.

“The Cleveland Browns have signed WR Cyril Grayson to their practice squad. In addition, the team waived CB Herb Miller from their active roster.”

Grayson saw action in 10 games — three starts — with the Buccaneers in between 2019 and 2021. The former track and field alum caught 11 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns in those games. Grayson is best known for his game-winning touchdown catch with 15 seconds left against the New York Jets during their 28-24 victory in Week 17 last season.

I will miss you Cyril Grayson Jr 😭 #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/w484EHjGmJ — CHAMPA BAY (@bucsnationx21) August 25, 2022

Grayson Released by Bucs Due to Bloated Depth Chart

While Grayson’s lightning-fast speed — he ran a 4.33 40-yard-dash at LSU’s pro day in 2017 — is certainly a trait that any NFL team would welcome, the veteran receiver found himself as the odd man out due to Tampa Bay’s bloated depth chart. The Buccaneers were also forced to waive former draft pick, Tyler Johnson, in order to clear up roster space before the season. After he was released in late October, Johnson re-signed with Tampa Bay’s practice squad.

As the Browns’ official website details, Grayson has played for multiple NFL teams after not playing at all in college football. Grayson was an All-American track and field athlete at LSU.

“Originally signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and served stints on the Seahawks’ (2017), Indianapolis Colts’ (2017), Houston Texans’ (2018), Chicago Bears’ (2018), Dallas Cowboys’ (2019) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad (2019-21). Over the course of his career, he has played in 10 games (three starts), logging 11 catches for 215 yards and two touchdown receptions. The Kenner, La. native did not participate in college football but competed in track and field at LSU, ending his career as a four-time NCAA Champion and seven-time All-American between the indoor and outdoor seasons from 2013-16.”

The Buccaneers are scheduled to face the Browns in Cleveland following their bye in Week 12.