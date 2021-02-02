Bucs Receive Final Decision on Firing the Cannons During the Super Bowl

Bucs Receive Final Decision on Firing the Cannons During the Super Bowl

Buccaneers Ship

Getty The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ship at Raymond James Stadium fires its cannons during Bucs home games.

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will become the first team ever to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium on Sunday, the NFL has the final say on game day experience — including the Buccaneer ship cannons.

The NFL will allow the cannons to fire during the Bucs team introduction at Raymon James Stadium for the Super Bowl but not again that evening according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

Because the Super Bowl is technically a neutral site game, the league decided to not use the cannons during the game according to The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

The Buccs shared in a news release that the organization will adhere to the NFL’s guidelines but still display some of the team’s home game traditions.

The Bucs will get another chance to fire the cannons if the team hoists the Lombardi Trophy in the end according to the Tampa Bay Time’s Rick Stroud. He said that NFL league spokesman confirmed the Bucs could fire them “long and loud” if so.

The Bucs pirate ship traditionally fires off the cannons whenever the team scores. Bucs radio play-by-play announcer Gene Deckerhoff has become known for exclaiming “fire the cannons” per NFL.com.

The Bucs face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

