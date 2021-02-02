Bucs Receive Final Decision on Firing the Cannons During the Super Bowl

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will become the first team ever to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium on Sunday, the NFL has the final say on game day experience — including the Buccaneer ship cannons.

The NFL will allow the cannons to fire during the Bucs team introduction at Raymon James Stadium for the Super Bowl but not again that evening according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

The NFL tells me that cannons will NOT fire at Raymond James Stadium Sunday. Only when the team is introduced. Story to come. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) February 2, 2021

Because the Super Bowl is technically a neutral site game, the league decided to not use the cannons during the game according to The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

Cannon news — finally got answers about Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. NFL says that because it is a neutral site game, cannons will NOT fire as they traditionally do when Bucs score or enter red zone, but they will when the team is introduced, and definitely if they win. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 2, 2021

The Buccs shared in a news release that the organization will adhere to the NFL’s guidelines but still display some of the team’s home game traditions.

While the cannons may not fire in their typical fashion, we look forward to showcasing parts of our tradition while working within the league’s guidelines. pic.twitter.com/HOxqtZj6kQ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 2, 2021

The Bucs will get another chance to fire the cannons if the team hoists the Lombardi Trophy in the end according to the Tampa Bay Time’s Rick Stroud. He said that NFL league spokesman confirmed the Bucs could fire them “long and loud” if so.

Fire those cannons? At Super Bowl 55, the guns on pirate ship at RJS will be silent except for Bucs introductions. They will be fired “Long and loud,” after the game should the Bucs win, NFL league spokesman Michael Signora says. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 2, 2021

The Bucs pirate ship traditionally fires off the cannons whenever the team scores. Bucs radio play-by-play announcer Gene Deckerhoff has become known for exclaiming “fire the cannons” per NFL.com.

The Bucs face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday.