Five Current Buccaneers Named to All-Time Starting Lineup

We are only two years away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrating their 50th anniversary, but it’s not too early to start pumping out all-time teams for the franchise.

USA Today’s Bucs Wire released its all-time starting lineup for the Buccaneers on March 30 — a collection of 28 players that featured five current Buccaneers.

“There’s no denying the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had some lean years throughout their existence,” wrote Bucs Wire. “But they’ve also enjoyed unforgettable stretches of championship success, with two dominant Super Bowl victories over the past two decades.

“Along the way, Bucs fans have been treated to a long list of star players on both sides of the ball, including some of the best the NFL has ever seen.”

The list was broken up into 12 players on offense, 11 players on defense and five players on special teams.

Which Current Bucs Made All-Time Roster on Offense?

Three current members of the Buccaneers made the all-time roster on offense; wide receiver Mike Evans, wide receiver Chris Godwin and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.

All three were members of Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl-winning team in 2020 and all three have spent their entire careers with the Buccaneers.

Evans was selected No. 7 overall in the 2014 NFL draft out of Texas A&M and set an NFL record in 2023 with his 10th consecutive season of at least 1,000 receiving yards. Evans, a two-time NFL All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, signed a two-year contract for $52 million on March 4.

Godwin was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Penn State and was an NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2019. In seven seasons, he’s passed 1,000 receiving yards four times, including each of the last three seasons.

Wirfs was selected with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Iowa and has been a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first two seasons and is a two-time NFL All-Pro.

Which Current Bucs Made All-Time Roster on Defense?

Two current Buccaneers made the all-time roster on defense with linebacker Lavonte David and safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

David, 34 years old, is entering his 13th NFL season after the Buccaneers selected him in the second round out of Nebraska in 2012. He’s a three-time NFL All-Pro and holds franchise records for most career tackles for loss (160), single-season tackles for loss (21) and single-season fumble recoveries (5).

“Lavonte David, call him Mr. Buc, I mean that guy has been unbelievable,” Buccaneers co-owner Joel Glazer said at the NFL’s annual league meetings on March 26. “Unbelievable on the field, unbelievable off the field. Nobody cares more than Lavonte David.”

Winfield Jr. was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Minnesota. He earned his first NFL All-Pro selection in 2023 after filling up the stat sheet with 122 tackles, 6 sacks, 12 pass breakups, 3 interceptions, and led the NFL with 6 forced fumbles. The Buccaneers placed the franchise tag on Winfield Jr. for 2024, where he’s set to make $17.1 million.

No players on the current roster made Bucs Wire’s all-time starting lineup on special teams.