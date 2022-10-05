Former Pro Bowl QB Sounds Off on Tom Brady’s Personal Life

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s personal life took front and center in the news over the past weeks amid reported marital tensions with his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

Former Pro Bowl quarterback and current NFL analyst Robert Griffin III called everyone to stay out of Brady’s personal business amid the latest reports. Page Six reported on Tuesday, October 4, that Brady and Bundchen have obtained divorce lawyers according to unnamed sources and without confirmation from representatives of Brady and Bundchen.

“A lot of assumptions being made about Tom Brady and his wife Gisele when no one but them really knows if anything is going on,” Griffin tweeted. “Let them live and figure out their own marriage. They are the only one’s who know what’s going on and why in their relationship.”

Griffin burst on the scene as highly-touted rookie in 2012 with Washington, and he competed against Brady during his career before injuries ended it. Brady showed support for Griffin when the former Heisman Trophy winner tore an ACL in 2013.

Brady Asks for Privacy

Brady hasn’t hid that his life has challenges off the field. He especially expressed that after his 11-day absence from training camp for personal reasons.

“It’s all personal. Everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with,” Brady told reporters on August 27. “We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s— going on. Just gotta try to figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process.”

When asked about his personal life in a September 15 press conference, Brady doubled down on his request for privacy.

“I think it’s just part of our life,” Brady told the media on September 16. “We’re in front of the cameras all day, so it’s a natural thing I’ve been dealing with for a long time.”

“I’m not going to really comment on that type of stuff,” Brady added. “I just deal with it the best way I can.”

Bucs Insider Respects Brady’s Privacy Amid Signs

Since returning to the Bucs, Brady’s personal life went under the microscope amid Bucs insider Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported that Brady was “still tormented by something unrelated to football” after returning to training camp.

“Without getting specific, I think there are times in your life when you know you have to address things,” Stroud said during an interview on “The Rich Eisen Show” in August.

Circumstances surrounding Brady look different this season, but he hasn’t said anything definitive about off-field challenges. For instance, Bundchen hasn’t attended a Bucs game this year, according to Page Six, including one where the children attended without her. She tweeted a short message of support before the first game of the season but hasn’t since.

Brady also notably only mentioned his children and parents during a “Let’s Go!” podcast on September 5 when he talked about his persona life. Conversely, Brady hasn’t removed pictures of him and Bundchen from his social media accounts such as Twitter and Instagram.

Some circumstances simply mirror other seasons such as throwing a tablet on the sidelines during a rough game with the New Orleans Saints or calling out a teammate as he did against the Dallas Cowboys. On the field, Brady mustered three touchdown passes in the first three games amid injuries to wide receivers and offensive linemen. However, he looked more like his old self in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs with 385 yards and three touchdowns as the Bucs played catchup all night.