Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele Makes Super Bowl Swap From Patriots to Bucs

Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen has become just as much of a regular at the Super Bowl as TB12. This year is a little different as Bundchen has traded in her Patriots gear for a Buccaneers jersey and the couple’s kids have followed suit. How did the couple prepare for Brady’s 10th Super Bowl but the first one as a member of an NFC team?

Brady’s family left the quarterback home alone for Super Bowl week as the Bucs star prepared for the Chiefs. During Super Bowl LV’s Opening Night, Brady reflected on what is a very different game and why he lived the bachelor life in Tampa.

“Actually, my family’s been out of town for the last six days,” Brady explained. “They’re not coming back in town until Saturday. So, I’ve really had an empty house for [it] will be 12 days leading up to the game. That will be the most prep I’ve ever had. Could really focus on what I need to do from a football standpoint. Have time to get my body right. There’s been no travel for our team, where it’s a home game. That’s very different. We stay at our own home. That’s very different.”

Gisele Has Become a Major Bucs Fan



One thing that has not changed is Bundchen’s support for her favorite quarterback. Unsurprisingly, Bundchen has become a major Bucs fan attending the games she can at Raymond James Stadium and live-tweeting during Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl run. We can expect Bundchen and Brady’s family in the stands for the first “home” Super Bowl in NFL history.

“Yeeeeeah Super Bowl here we come!!!!!!” Bundchen tweeted after the Bucs won the NFC Championship over the Packers.

As the Bucs were surging against the Packers, Bundchen quoted a popular pop song to cheer on Brady.

“Oh, that’s the way, uh-huh uh-huh I like it!!!!” Bundchen exclaimed.

Prior to the Bucs’ win over the Packers, Bundchen posted an Instagram photo of herself and the couple’s kids decked out in Bucs jerseys. We have even seen the couple’s dogs rocking Buccaneers gear during the team’s playoff run.

“We are already cheering here papai!” Bundchen noted. “We love you! Let’s go @tombrady !! Let’s go Bucs!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Já estamos torcendo aqui papai! Nós te amamos! Vamos @tombrady!! Vamos Bucs!!!”

The Couple Is Loving their Move to Florida

The couple does not appear to be missing the northeast winters and is fitting in nicely into being newfound Floridians. During Super Bowl week, Bundchen posted the above photo of a Florida sunset ironically featuring a Bucs creamsicle sky. Earlier this season, Brady joked that “you won’t catch me dead living in the northeast anymore.”

“It’s amazing just to be at this point in the season and to still be outside practicing today,” Brady said in December 2020, per Pro Football Talk. “…I always came down to Florida late in the year — we always played the Dolphins [because] they were in our [division]. It was pretty tough to adjust to. Just being in it really prepares you for the heat because it definitely takes a toll if you’re not used to it. But I’ve loved just being outside every day. I was a native Californian for a long time in my life and I went away from it for about 25 years. You won’t catch me dead living in the northeast anymore. I’m loving the warm weather and it’s been a great feeling.”

