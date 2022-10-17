Rob Gronkowski Breaks Silence on Possible Return to Buccaneers

It did not take long during Rob Gronkowski’s debut as a Fox NFL analyst for the former tight end to be asked about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During the October 16 edition of “Fox NFL Sunday,” Gronkowski was asked about his NFL future by co-host Curt Menefee.

“We will never see Gronk play in the NFL again, no matter who gives him a call and begs him to come back and play for his team?” Menefee asked Gronkowski.

After a long pause, Gronkowski attempted to deflect the question by using a bit of humor. Gronkowski once again committed to retirement but did not sound confident in his answer.

“Man, that’s a tough situation right there,” Gronkowski responded. “Oh man, since I love you guys, and it was very sad to separate myself from you guys. I never want to do that again. I had some anxiety and depression when I’m away from Terry Bradshaw. So, I never want to leave your side again, Terry.”

Here is a look at Gronkowski debuting his new Fox NFL segment called “Like it or Spike it.”

Time for a game of "Like It or Spike It", featuring @RobGronkowski 💪 pic.twitter.com/6QJnl0phAp — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022

Gronk on Bucs: ‘It’s Like a Family There’

During another segment, Gronkowski was asked if he missed being in the NFL. Unprompted, Gronkowski admitted he misses the Buccaneers locker room but added that he does not feel the same about the physicality required to be a top tight end.

“What I really miss about the game is just being in the locker room with all the guys, especially with the Bucs,” Gronkowski explained. “It’s like a family there. They’re all great dudes. I’m really close to a lot of them. Still in touch with the majority of the guys in that locker room.

“And competition wise, being competitive I definitely miss that. But getting smacked every week, trying to block a 280-pound defensive end and trying to go full speed catching a pass up the seam and just getting smacked by a full-speed safety. I don’t really miss that part of the game.”

The Bucs No Longer Believe Gronk Will Return: Report

Prior to Week 1, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Buccaneers previously held some hope that Gronkowski would have a change of heart as the playoffs neared but that is no longer the case. Tampa Bay had held some optimism that Tom Brady could convince Gronkowski to return for a playoff run.

“Tom Brady came out of retirement, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not expecting the same from Rob Gronkowski,” Schefter wrote on September 11. “Heading into Sunday night’s regular-season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, the Buccaneers are not counting on Gronkowski to return, sources told ESPN.

“The Buccaneers initially had hoped that later this season, if they were in the thick of the race for a playoff spot, Brady could help convince Gronkowski to return. But sources told ESPN that at least for the time being, until they hear differently, the Buccaneers believe that Gronkowski has moved on with his life.”