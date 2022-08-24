Rob Gronkowski Leaves Possible Hint at Return to Bucs: Analysis

Rob Gronkowski retired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two months ago, but he hasn’t parted ways from the team on social media.

Gronkowski still identifies as a Bucs tight end on his Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok accounts. While it’s entirely possible that Gronkowski just hasn’t updated his profiles yet, the reverse with an active star player has made headlines before.

Rob Gronkowski nearly took out #Bucs rookie Tristan Wirfs with this Gronk Spike. 🤣 (🎥 @kyle_burger) pic.twitter.com/D59XAjHKUm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 14, 2020

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray caused a stir in February when he deleted all Cardinals references from his social media accounts. Murray later explained in March “that’s just a thing” of his generation and “had nothing to do with the Cardinals” per sports podcaster Mark McClune.

As for Gronkowski, he has repeated that he’s retired, and he has an official retirement party on September 10. He also will speak at his alma mater, Arizona, on October 27 per Justin Spears of the Arizona Daily Star.

Gronkowski’s most recent athletic endeavor involved basketball instead of football where he played against former NFL tight end Vernon Davis in a celebrity charity game. Gronkowski also talked about his conditioning after the event.

“I’m staying in shape,” Gronkowski said on “The 3 Point Conversion” podcast.

Gronkowski Will Come Back, Analysts Say

FS1’s Skip Bayless doesn’t buy that Gronkowski is done for good. Bayless said “I still believe that somewhere around November 1st, Rob Gronkowski is going to go back to being a Tampa Bay Buccaneer just when [Tom] Brady needs him” during “Undisputed” on Monday, August 22.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski make playoff TDs look easy as the #Bucs are dominating pic.twitter.com/CKaPZYPWUx — PFF TB Buccaneers (@PFF_Buccaneers) January 16, 2022

Former NFL general manager and current ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum also believes Gronkowski will return for certain.

“100 percent [Gronkowski] comes back,” Tannenbaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up” in July. “When [Brady] says go [Gronkowski] says, ‘Yes, how fast, and how high?’ They don’t need Gronk for 17 games, they need Gronk in consequential moments…a lot of veterans don’t like training camp. Gronk doesn’t need it…and he can be the difference of (the Bucs) beating the Rams down the stretch. So when Tom says, ‘Hey, Gronk. It’s time to go.’ I have no doubt in my mind that he’ll be a Buccaneer.”

The question remains if Gronkowski will change course if Brady does call. Gronkowski said in July that he would say no to returning if Brady calls.

“Obviously I’ll answer [the call]. It’s the greatest of all time calling me. We have a great relationship, on and off the field,” Gronkowski said via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “We’re friends… But I wouldn’t go back to football. I’m all set. I’m enjoying what I’m doing, and I’m enjoying trying to find what I really, really want to do next.”

Gronkowski Spills Beans on Brady Rumor?

Amid Gronkowski’s post-football endeavors, he endorsed UFC president Dana White’s story on nearly getting him and Brady to join the Las Vegas Raiders. White claims he worked a deal with the Raiders for Brady to join the team and recounted the story on Gronkowski’s simulcast during a UFC fight. White said then-Raiders head coach Jon Gruden nixed the deal.

“Dana, that is exactly what happened,” Gronkowski said.

UFC President Dana White says he had a deal in place for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to join the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020… until Jon Gruden “blew it up” at the last minute. “I was never gonna tell that story until Gronk just said it”pic.twitter.com/DQ3Jr8Yxgy — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 21, 2022

Gruden notably coached the Bucs before the Raiders, and he led the Bucs to the franchise’s first Super Bowl win in 2003. If Gruden truly stopped Brady from coming west, the former Bucs coach indirectly helped the team win a second Super Bowl in 2021.

Raiders owner Mark Davis claims he doesn’t remember the deal with White in 2020 according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

