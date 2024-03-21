Buccaneers Need to Make Another 2 “Very High Priority” Moves, GM Says

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are more than done patting themselves on the back after locking up wide receiver Mike Evans and quarterback Baker Mayfield for 2024.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has two more big moves on the horizon — contract extensions for safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs. Licht talked about that during his appearance on “The NFL Report” on Tuesday.

“I think they’re [both] on their way to possibly having a historic career,” Licht told hosts James Palmer and Steve Wyche. “They’ve already had great careers, but historic careers and hopefully the entire time here in Tampa. That’s a very high priority for us right now, number one, Antoine and then in no particular order, then Tristan as well to get them locked up long-term.”

Tampa Bay franchise tagged Winfield, but the Buccaneers can still get a long-term contract for him before the season. It will help the Buccaneers salary cap situation if needed because he will cost $17.12 million with the tag.

Similar to Winfield, Wirfs enters the end of his rookie contract with a fifth-year option of $18 million this year. Wirfs will likewise cost the Buccaneers a high price in 2025 and beyond.

Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tristan Wirfs Zoomed to NFL Stardom

Antoine Winfield Jr. has been doing it all for the Bucs D 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/HGCA054auF — NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2024

Both members of the 2020 NFL draft class, Winfield and Wirfs made an instant impact as starters with the Buccaneers as rookies. In addition, they helped the team win the 2020 Super Bowl along the way and remained quality starters for the past four seasons.

“Our staff did a fantastic job that year in [the] COVID draft,” Licht said. “In fact, I’ve joked a few times, maybe we should just all go from home … and do the draft via Zoom again like we did that year.”

Winfield, a second round pick from Minnesota, has 384 tackles, seven interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, and 15 sacks in his young career. That’s led to All-Pro and Pro Bowl recognition, too. His availability has been solid amid only eight missed games in his career.

Wirfs has been a mainstay in the trenches for the Buccaneers, which scored 492 or more points in 2020 and 2021. He helped the Buccaneers offense amid its struggles in 2022, and Wirfs’ switch from right to left tackle helped Mayfield have a career year in 2023.

Tampa Bay selected Wirfs with the No. 13 pick out of Iowa. He has made three Pro Bowl appearances and received All-Pro honors once plus remained healthy with only four missed games in his career.

Buccaneers Could Spend More Than $43 Million Annually on 2 Stars

The Buccaneers can anticipate at least $18.4 million annually for Winfield’s services based on Spotrac’s market value. That’s still a bit below Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James‘ annual mark of $19.13 million annually for tops in the league for safeties.

Wirfs could require an even steeper price at $25.5 million annually per Spotrac. That would match Houston Texans tackle Laremy Tunsil for the highest annual pay at the position in the league.

The Buccaneers have $4.41 million left in salary cap space with the draft ahead in April. For 2025, the team has a projected $86.6 million to work with when wide receiver Chris Godwin will also become a free agent.