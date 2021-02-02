Bucs Pro Bowler Sends Strong Message to Chiefs Ahead of Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul was blunt in his assessment of Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Mike Remmers. Pierre-Paul did not know Remmers would be the Chiefs left tackle in the Super Bowl replacing an injured Eric Fisher.

“I didn’t even know who that was,” Pierre-Paul noted during Super Bowl Opening Night, per NFL.com. “Man, I’m not going to lie to you. Is this a tackle that you’re talking about? Like I said, I don’t care too much about it. They got to figure that out. I’m going to play some great football this weekend.”

Pierre-Paul does not appear concerned about what the Chiefs’ gameplan is to protect Patrick Mahomes or potentially giving the team bulletin board material heading into the Super Bowl. The Bucs defensive end described the Chiefs injury as a “you problem.”

“I don’t care, it don’t matter. This is the freaking Super Bowl,” Pierre-Paul added. “I don’t care if they have three offensive linemen, they send two to block me, three to block me. I’m going to do what I need to do. Us boys going to do what we need to do. That’s a you problem. They gotta figure that out. I’m coming to play a football game. Not just any football game, but Super Bowl LV. I ain’t got time to play games. The only game I’m playing is football. … I don’t care about their offensive linemen. I don’t care.”

Remmers on JPP’s Comments: ‘I Don’t Care at All’

Remmers is not taking the bait from Pierre-Paul as the Chiefs tackle noted he was not concerned with what the Bucs pass rusher thinks about him. The offensive lineman dismissed the idea that Pierre-Paul’s comments were added motivation going into the Super Bowl.

“Yeah, I had someone send it to me, and honestly I don’t really care what his opinion is on anything,” Remmers responded, per Pro Football Talk. “It’s like every week I’ve played in this league, I’ve never gone into a game thinking, ‘Hey, I wonder what this guy thinks of me.’ I don’t care at all. It makes no difference to me. I’m just going out there to do my job.”

Arians on Pierre-Paul: ‘This Guy, He’s Crazy’

Pierre-Paul’s play has backed up his talk landing him in the Pro Bowl this season. The Bucs pass rusher notched 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and 55 tackles in 2020. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians described Pierre-Paul as “crazy” but in a good way.

“He’s a genetic freak, man; this guy, he’s crazy,” Arians said, per JoeBucsFan.com. “It’s just what he can do at his age and bending, he’s relentless, you know. He hates to come off the field. But it’s like, ‘Dude, I need you in the fourth quarter. We’ll give you a couple of breaks here and there.’ He loves to play the game. I mean, he loves to play the game. I’m so proud. You know he had two interceptions this year and it’s unbelievable for him to even catch a ball. But for him to drop into coverage and then read a screen and pick it off, he deserves his Pro Bowl [selection].”

