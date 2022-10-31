Bucs Get 63-Sack Edge in Proposed Trade, Insider Suggests

Trade priorities shifted for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers amid outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett’s season-ending Achilles tear. Houston Texans edge rusher Jerry Hughes could fill that void.

Greg Auman of The Athletic suggested Hughes, 34, as an option since the 13th-year veteran can play outside linebacker. He currently plays on Texans defensive line and five sacks in seven games this season. He also leads the team in quarterback pressures with 21, per Pro Football Focus.

Auman noted that the Texans (1-5-1) “would do well to unload veteran players for picks — Hughes is easy to fit under the cap with a $2 million base salary, and has no guaranteed money after this season, which makes him an inexpensive rental, likely available for a late-round draft pick”. The Bucs have $3.43 million in salary cap space, per Spot Trac, amid multiple needs before the November 1 trade deadline.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles confirmed on October 28 that the front office could make a move before the trade deadline. The Bucs sit in the middle of the NFC South Division race, mired in a three-game losing streak.

“Only if it’s something that we see that interests us, that can help us and get something for them that we’re really trying to get. We’ve got some guys we feel confident in, but at the same time you never stop looking for anything,” Bowles told reporters.

Hughes last played linebacker in 2016 for the Buffalo Bills where he tallied six sacks, a forced fumble, and 48 tackles. He has 63 sacks, 17 force fumbles, 11 interceptions, and 426 tackles in his career, too.

His durability could help a Bucs defensive unit beset by injuries. Hughes has played in 15 or more games every season since 2012, and he played 12 games in each of his first two seasons in the league.

Indianapolis drafted Hughes in the first round out of TCU. The Houston native played three seasons for the Colts before the team traded him to Buffalo for Kelvin Sheppard in 2013.

Hughes helped the Bills return to relevancy over the past nine years, and he became the franchise’s fourth all-time sack leader during his time there. He left the Bills in to sign with his hometown Texans as a free agent in May. That all came amid the Bills signing Von Miller in the offseason.

Tampa Bay acquiring Hughes would keep him away from Super Bowl contenders interested in him. Hughes has been linked to the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bucs also could ill afford not to bolster the pass rush, which struggled before Barrett’s injury. Tampa Bay only has 25 sacks, 46 tackles for loss, and six forced fumbles this season.

Opponents meanwhile throw for 194 yards per game and average 6.4 yards per attempt against the Bucs. The defense has allowed 13 touchdowns and produced only six interceptions. The Bucs haven’t done anything in the takeaway department amid a three-game losing streak.

Filling Barrett’s shoes falls on Anthony Nelson and Carl Nassib for now. Nelson has two sacks, two quarterback hits, and 13 tackles thus far. Nassib also has two sacks, a pass deflection, three quarterback hits, and 12 tackles.