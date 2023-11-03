Buccaneers’ Lavonte David Makes Bold Statement About Texans’ QB C.J. Stroud

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David expects a tough matchup with a season rookie in Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud in Week 9.

“The crazy thing is, he’s not playing like a rookie quarterback. He’s very poised in the pocket, he can make all the right decisions and makes all the right throws,” David told reporters on Thursday, November 2. “He knows where guys are supposed to be at. He [doesn’t] make the silly mistakes that you kind of see out of the rookie quarterbacks. He’s controlling that offense really well.”

“They’ve got a great team around him, they’ve got a great running game and a great offensive line who protects him really well. He’s definitely holding up his end of the bargain of being the No. 2 overall pick,” David added.

CJ Stroud with the tightest of tight window throws pic.twitter.com/e0JquaP0EO — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 30, 2023

Houston took Stroud out of Ohio State, a program that doesn’t have a recent history of producing NFL franchise quarterbacks. Fellow former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields hasn’t solidified his future with the Chicago Bears yet, and the Buccaneers dominated him in Week 2.

The Texans (3-4) have been one of the NFL’s surprises this season after a 3-14 campaign in 2022. Stroud made the difference thus far as he completed 60.3% of his passes for 1,800 yards and nine touchdowns versus one interception in seven games. He’s also a solid runner with 3.4 yards per carry and a touchdown.

Tampa Bay had trouble stopping the run with 115 yards allowed in a third-straight defeat against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. That trend happened, too, against the Atlanta Falcons with 156 yards allowed in a 16-13 Week 7 loss.

Lavonte David Still Confident in Buccaneers

Overall, the Buccaneers’ slide doesn’t have David overly concerned — albeit publicly. Last season’s Buccaneers squad lost three straight and still won the NFC South and made the playoffs.

“I’ve been here 12 years. I’ve seen a lot of things — a lot of good, a lot of bad,” David said. “I’ve always got faith in whatever team I’m on, especially this group. [There are] guys who I’ve won with, and these guys who I’ve played with for a very long time.”

“I know they’ve got a lot of confidence in themselves and I’ve got a lot of confidence in them. I’m definitely looking forward to how this thing can turn around, and I know it will, ” David continued.

Buccaneers Defense Still Going Strong

A turnaround could largely rest on the defense, which gives up 18 points per game. The Buccaneers lead the NFL in red zone defense at 27.3% for red zone touchdowns allowed and rank sixth in points allowed overall.

“Yeah, obviously, teams getting into the red zone and [us] stopping them from getting points, getting turnovers — all of that works hand-in-hand,” David said. “At the end of the day, the total yards, if we give up all the passing yards, that plays a factor, as well. We want to be a whole defense — we don’t want to just dominate in certain categories, we want to dominate in all categories. We want to try to put it all together and be better at everything.”