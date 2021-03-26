Leonard Fournette Makes Final Decision on Free Agency: Report

Running back Leonard Fournette decided on where he will play in 2021 on Friday after staying in limbo nearly the first two weeks of free agency.

Fournette will stay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after agreeing to a one-year, $3.25 million contract per ESPN’s Jenna Laine. Incentives in the contract could make it $4 million.

It didn’t look promising for Fournette to stay in Tampa on Monday as Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times reported that talks regarding the star running back “made no real headway” toward a new contract. Monday also brought another wrinkle to Fournette’s future as the New England Patriots, one of Fournette’s suitors, re-signed running back James White per NFL Network’s Adam Schefter.

After little production in the regular season, Fournette had a big playoff run for the Bucs with 330 yards rushing and three touchdowns in addition to 148 yards receiving and a touchdown. He became known as “Playoff Lenny” in the process.

With Fournette staying, the Bucs now have all 22 offensive starters back from the 2020 Super Bowl team.