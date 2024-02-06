New Buccaneers OC Sends Message on Baker Mayfield

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen highlighted quarterback Baker Mayfield as his reason for taking the job on Tuesday.

“This was a no brainer. To get back with Baker potentially … all together, something we could not turn away from,” Coen told reporters at his introductory press conference.

Mayfield briefly worked with Coen in December 2022 amid a brief stint with the Los Angeles Rams. That time re-booted Mayfield’s career as he took off in 2023 with the Buccaneers for a career-high 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns.

“Baker, as you guys know, is an igniter,” Coen said. “That is the type of guy that you want to be around … the opportunity to potentially be around him everyday and to coach a guy that is as competitive as he is that has that moxie, that’s fun.”

Winning came along with that as Mayfield led the Buccaneers to the NFC South title and a Divisional Round appearance. He capped it off with a Pro Bowl offensive MVP on Sunday.

Baker Mayfield finds Mike Evans for 40 yard TD pass. 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/m8zBONDuno — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 22, 2023

Now, the question remains if Mayfield will stay with the Buccaneers. He had input on Coen’s hire, but Mayfield could test free agency waters for max earning value according to SiriusXM NFL Radio co-host Amber Theoharis via JoeBucsFan.com.

Coen acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding Mayfield’s future. For now, Mayfield will focus on the players with the team for 2024 and work with head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht.

“It’s about players, not plays,” Coen said about his philosophy.

Liam Coen Share Vision for Improving Buccaneers Offense

Tampa Bay improved in the passing game this past season after a dismal 2022, but the running game needs work. The Buccaneers finished last again in rushing yards with 88.8 per game.

“We’re striving for balance but we want to be explosive in both the run and the pass,” Coen said.

Coen mentioned that he likes what running back Rachaad White brings to the table as a dynamic rusher and pass catcher. White had 990 yards rushing and six touchdowns plus 64 receptions for 549 yards and three touchdowns in 2023.

As for the pass game, Coen highlighted how he sees wide receiver Chris Godwin in the offense — a similar role to Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Coen wants to move Godwin to an inside/slot receiver role on the field and utilize his skill set.

Godwin played on the outside in 2023 and produced 83 receptions for 1,024 yards and two touchdowns. If Mike Evans leaves in free agency, Godwin could take on a larger role on the offense.

Liam Coen Has 14 Years of Coaching Experience Between College & NFL

Coen coached with the Rams from 2018 and 2020 and again in 2022 between stints at Kentucky as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. His last season with the Wildcats in 2023 produced 29.1 points and 339.3 yards per game.

Coaching football has been part of his life since college where he played at UMass from 2004 to 2008. He started off at Brown as the quarterback coach in 2010, following in the footsteps of his father, Tim, who coached La Salle Academy in Providence, Rhode Island.

“I grew up with a football, that’s all I’ve ever known, unfortunately, for my wife,” the younger Coen said.