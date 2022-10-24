Bucs Make Questionable Decision for Ravens Game

Despite Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie offensive guard Luke Goedeke’s struggles and wearing a boot after a Week 7 game, head coach Todd Bowles won’t change course.

Bowles confirmed on Monday, October 24, that Goedeke will start Week 8 against Baltimore (4-3) though guard Nick Leverett filled in for Goedeke for 20 offensive snaps on Sunday, October 23. Goedeke’s blocking hasn’t helped an underperforming Bucs offense amid his 38.2 grade from Pro Football Focus. He notably narrowly beat Leverett for the starting job before the season.

“Leverett’s earned some playing time, so we started getting him some in there. Luke a was nicked up a little bit as well, so we got Leverett a little more time,” Bowles told the media. “They both fought hard.”

“Luke’s injury is fine. He’ll start, but Leverett will play,” Bowles added.

Tampa Bay selected Goedeke in the second round from Central Michigan to alleviate the losses of guards Ali Marpet and Alex Cappa in the offseason. Goedeke earned a starting role after veteran guard Aaron Stinnie‘s season-ending knee injury in the preseason.

Leverett, an undrafted free agent in 2020, has been with the Bucs ever since but has three games of experience and no starts.

Bowles Gives Updates on Injuries Going into Week 8

While Goedeke’s injury won’t keep him off the field, the Bucs face two injuries from Sunday’s 21-3 loss at Carolina that could keep players out.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. sustained a concussion, and he remains in concussion protocol. Bowles indicated that Winfield probably won’t play on Thursday against the Ravens.

That could hurt struggling defense since Winfield boasts one of the better starts for Bucs defensive backs this season. He tallied 32 tackles, a forced fumble, an interception, and a pass deflection through seven games.

Wide receiver Russell Gage hurt a hamstring at Carolina and left the game. Bowles said Gage is waiting for MRI results.

“We’ll see what happens there,” Bowles said.

Gage played every game thus far despite persisting hamstring issues since injuring one in training camp. He has 29 catches for 231 yards and a touchdown this season.

Bowles also couldn’t confirm if cornerback Carlton Davis III will return for the Ravens game. Davis sat out the Panthers game on Sunday due a hip injury from the Week 6 loss at Pittsburgh.

“We got to see what he does this week,” Bowles said. “He came out Friday and did some things and didn’t feel well, so that kind of set him back. I just want to see how far he is this week.”

Bucs Make Decision at Running Back

Tampa Bay will stick with running back Leonard Fournette as the lead back despite his season-long struggles and the team’s league-worst 64.4 yards per game. Bowles dismissed the idea of moving rookie Rachaad White into that role.

“Not running back one, but he should get some more plays. We’ve always talked about it every week,” Bowles said. “He does some good things with the ball in his hands. He does some good things when he’s out there.”

“Obviously, Leonard’s a great running back as well, so we gotta find a happy medium that both of them touch the ball,” Bowles added.

Fournette rushed for 127 yards in the season opener, but he has 235 yards since in six games. His pass catching has added some value with 34 catches for 239 yards and three touchdowns.

White, a third-round pick, has 71 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries this season. He also has 14 receptions for 104 yards.