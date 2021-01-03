Mike Evans Injury: Playoff Status and Latest Updates

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff status took a hit with an injury to star wide receiver Mike Evans against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Mike Evans hyperextended his knee in the first half according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport via Twitter.

#Bucs WR Mike Evans, after hyperextending his knee, is being helped off the field in serious pain. Something to monitor. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2021

It occurred when Evans attempted a touchdown grab in the middle of the end zone. Evans appeared to have trouble with the turf in the end zone, CBS Sports’ Will Brinson noted via Twitter.

Here’s the Mike Evans injury. Slipped on some shoddy turf. pic.twitter.com/dsg7ZbtPAv — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 3, 2021

Evans just became the first receiver ever to notch 1,000 yards in each of his first seven seasons shortly before the injury. He passed Hall-of-Fame receiver Randy Moss, who had six 1,000-yard seasons to start his career. NFL Research reported the achievement via Twitter.

Mike Evans is the 1st player in NFL history with 1,000+ receiving yards in each of his first 7 seasons Most Consecutive Seasons w/ 1,000+ Rec Yds

To Begin Career, NFL History TB Mike Evans – 7

HOF Randy Moss – 6

CIN A.J. Green – 5

NO Michael Thomas – 4 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 3, 2021

Evans claimed the record on the play before the injury. The Tampa Bay Times called it a “bizarre two-play sequence” via Twitter.

In a bizarre two-play sequence, Mike Evans made history, then made #GoBucs fans very, very nervous. https://t.co/2Yga3qTibQ — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) January 3, 2021

The Buccaneers Radio Network reported that Evans will not return to the game on its broadcast. Evans was taken for an MRI, ESPN’s Jenna Laine reported via Twitter.

Source tells me that Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans is on his way to get an MRI right now. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 3, 2021

Tampa has made do so far without Evans in building a 23-10 lead at halftime. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady threw touchdown passes to receivers Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin in the first half.

Bucs Playoff Status

A win against the Falcons locks the Bucs into the fifth seed no matter what else happens on Sunday.

Who the Bucs will play remains to be determined with three teams battling for the NFC East title and fourth seed. Washington holds the inside track with a win on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas and the New York Giants still have a shot at the fifth seed, depending on who wins Sunday’s matchup. The Giants lead the Cowboys 19-6. The winner will need Washington to lose to clinch the NFC East.

READ NEXT: Bruce Arians Sends Tom Brady Strong Message on Bucs’ Season