Mike Evans Throws Potential Wrench in Buccaneers’ Free Agency Plans

Breaking news hit the market for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on March 1 as NFL Insider Dianna Russini for The Athletic reported that wide receiver Mike Evans will test free agency. For the first time in his 10-year career with the Buccaneers, Evans wants to test the market.

In Russini’s tweet, she emphasized that this was not the end of communication between the Buccaneers and Evans.

“This doesn’t mean Evans’s time as a Buc is over, but he plans on hearing from all teams before making a decision.”

Evans’s Current Timeline

The 2024 free agency window will officially open on March 13 at 4:00 EST. However, there is a brief period beforehand, known as the “legal tampering period.” During this window, teams can openly communicate with free agents.

This legal tampering period gives teams a chance to prepare contracts before the official opening of free agency. The window begins exclusively 48 hours before free agency opens.

Evans’s Market Price

Certainly, Evans has a multitude of options as to where he will land. Especially after a 13.6% cap increase for all teams across the NFL (a record jump of a $30.6 million increase, the largest year-to-year jump in history), many teams across the league will be able to afford to bid at Evans.

Coming out of a historical year, Evans acquired a total of 1,255 receiving yards on 79 receptions. Astonishingly, he concluded the 2023 season with 13 touchdowns, but the most impressive stat may be the 15.9 yards per grab. With all of this production, what kind of contract is Evans in the market for?

According to Spotrac, Evans is in for a massive payday.

The current projected market value is set at $95.3 million over four years with an average annual salary of $23.8 million.

If the Buccaneers have any chance at keeping Evans around, they will most likely have to get close to these numbers.

Other Landing Spots

In the case that Evans does decide to leave Tampa Bay, there are a few key potential teams that may offer him the contract that he is looking for.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Though there haven’t yet been any reports on teams that are homing in on the veteran receiver, this most recent post from MSN’s Mike Phillips has Evans potentially signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. This could be a very interesting landing spot for Evans, as Andy Reid has always been an “offensive guru” and would surely welcome the caliber of talent that Evans has to offer.

2. Cleveland Browns

Although this one is a little bit of a shake-up, it could very well be a possibility. The Browns already have Amari Cooper on one side, and having another big-bodied receiver will surely be able to help that offense out. The Browns also sit very comfortably in cap space going into the 2024 season.

1. Detroit Lions

Many Buccaneers fans won’t like the sound of this potential outcome, considering the Lions knocked the Buccaneers out of the playoffs to end their 9-8 2023 season. Be that as it may, the Lions could be a serious candidate for the veteran wide receiver, not only due to cap space but also because they’re in a position to go out and win games.