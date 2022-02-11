Mike Evans Breaks Silence on Tom Brady Replacement Rumor

It looked like Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans had an in with recruiting Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray to replace Tom Brady.

Evans’ friendly social media exchange with Murray got the rumor going that the Bucs could pursue a trade for the young star. The two Pro Bowlers connected for a touchdown on Sunday, February 6, which sparked the online praise. It didn’t help the Murray scrubbed his social media accounts of all Cardinals-related content.

Evans hinted during Thursday, February 10, interviews that he’s not recruiting a quarterback to follow Brady, who officially retired on Feb. 1.

“I trust the front office and the coaching staff,” Evans told NFL Network’s James Jones on “NFL Total Access”. “I don’t know who it’s going to be. You’r guess is as good as mine who it’s going to be, but obviously, it’s going to be some big shoes to fill with the greatest player of all time retiring.”

Evans told FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd that Bucs general manager Jason Licht doesn’t have him in on the quarterback conversations.

“If he asked me who I preferred, obviously I would give my input,” Evans told Cowherd on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” show. “I just come to work. I’m a pro, man. I’m just blessed to be in this position. I’m all about my craft and being the best player I can be. Whoever the quarterback will be, time will tell. I just have to make sure I get open whoever it is.”

Evans noted that he doesn’t know if the Bucs are “staying in-house or going for a free agent” during an interview with Yahoo! Sports’ Matt Harmon. Evans also shows that he’s eager to know who the Bucs want when he talked with Pro Football Talk.

“Don’t know right now,” Evans said. “I wish I did, so we could start working out. Whoever it is, I hope it’s soon, at least in the next month or two, so I can, you know, starting working out together and getting that chemistry down.”

Evans: ‘He’s the Most Prepared’

Evans of course reminisced with the media a little about his short time playing with Brady in Tampa Bay.

“He’s the most prepared for a job that you can be in any field,” Evans told Jones. “He’s always prepared. He makes sure the offense is prepared, the offensive line, the skill guys, the defense. He just brings the best out of you.”

Evans, who has a Hall of Fame career going in his own right, hit career highs for touchdowns in each of his two seasons with Brady. The two connected for 13 touchdowns in 2020 and 14 in 2021. Evans previously caught 12 in 2016 and 2014 as career highs.

“Down to earth guy. Super humble, and just the ultimate teammate,” Evans told Jones. “He is as great as advertised. It’s a reason why he’s doing what he’s doing.”

“But man, it was an unbelievable pleasure and honor to play with Tom Brady. Best to ever do it. He will be missed for sure,” Evans said.

Force of Habit for Evans

The only thing Evans didn’t grow accustomed to with Brady was to skip out on chucking touchdown balls into the crowd. Brady touchdown balls were tied to records or milestones multiple times in 2021.

“You gotta understand. Before Tom came to the Bucs I was always throwing balls away to the fans, I showed love to the fans by giving them a souvenir,” Evans told USA Today’s For the Win. “When Tom came they started putting people in the back of the end zones and were chasing me down and saying this is a memorable ball. I wasn’t very aware but in the heat of the moment that stuff happens.”

The same goes for Brady’s final career touchdown, which Evans caught. It put the Bucs within striking distance of the Los Angeles Rams before losing 30-27 in the Divisional Round on Jan. 23.

The last touchdown Tom Brady threw was to @MikeEvans13_ 🙌 pic.twitter.com/FejXE8GIxh — Tim England (@tengland_150) January 29, 2022

“That one is unpredictable,” Evans told For The Win. “I didn’t know he was going to retire. I’m thinking we might have to throw another touchdown. I’m sure he doesn’t care about that ball in a losing effort.”