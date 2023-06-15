Buccaneers Trade Proposal Swaps Mike Evans for Superstar Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering a transition period after Tom Brady’s retirement, leaving the door open to potential trades for some of the franchise’s most iconic players, including wide receiver Mike Evans.

Evans has been mentioned in trade rumors throughout the offseason, with the 29-year-old potentially moving on to a new NFL team for the first time in his professional career. While the Buccaneers haven’t publicly stated any plans to trade Evans, the speculation continues to pop up heading into training camp.

Maurice Moton with Bleacher Report came up with another trade proposal for Evans, this time sending the four-time Pro Bowler to the New York Giants. In return, the Buccaneers would receive a star player of their own along with a top draft pick.

New York Giants Receive: WR Mike Evans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Receive: RB Saquon Barkley, 2024 2nd-round pick

While Buccaneers fans would be sad to see one of the most consistent weapons in franchise history leave, a trade like this one would also help jumpstart the team’s efforts at rebuilding into a Super Bowl contender once again.

Why Would The Buccaneers Trade Mike Evans?

While Evans continues to be Tampa Bay’s most reliable offensive weapon, the direction of the team’s roster could lead general manager Jason Licht to move on from the four-time Pro Bowler in favor of retooling the roster with a long-term view.

Evans is currently on the final year of an $82.5 million contract, making him a free agent in 2024. Despite his loyalty to the franchise since being drafted in 2014, there’s no guarantee that Evans will return to Tampa Bay if the team isn’t willing to pay him top-tier money again next offseason.

The Buccaneers also aren’t expected to have the strongest passing game in 2023, despite a talented wide receiver room that includes Evans and Chris Godwin. The current quarterback battle is between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask, and during offseason workouts the two have gone viral for their struggles with accuracy in simple passing drills.

If Evans isn’t thrilled with the quarterback situation in 2023, and is unable to agree to terms on a huge payday with the Buccaneers, he could opt to sign with a new team next offseason. Alternatively, Licht and his staff could decide to work out a trade to ensure that the Buccaneers could at least get something in return for their star wide receiver.

Do the Buccaneers Need a Running Back?

The Buccaneers may not have the biggest names in the backfield, but they may have enough suitable players to not need a star at the position like Barkley.

Rachaad White is expected to be the team’s starting running back heading into training camp. A third-round pick in 2022, White averaged just 3.7 yards per carry as a rookie. However, the 24-year-old is expected to take a jump in his second year with an increased workload.

Tampa Bay also brought in Chase Edmonds, who has served as a rotational back over the past few years with multiple teams. His experience will allow him to be fill in as a change-of-pace back behind White.

Other running backs likely to see some playing time include Ke’Shawn Vaughn and undrafted rookie Sean Tucker. While a free agent pickup like Ezekiel Elliott would be interesting, the Buccaneers may not need to lean on a star to run the ball in 2023.