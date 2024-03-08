Buccaneers GM Reveals Famous Bar Encounter Before Mike Evans Signing

Before wide receiver Mike Evans re-signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the airwaves, general manager Jason Licht first told NHL great Wayne Gretzky the news.

Licht recounted the March 2 story when he and Gretzky, known as “The Great One”, participated in Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper‘s fishing tournament benefit for pediatric cancer research. Evans officially re-signed with the Buccaneers on Friday with a two-year, $52 million deal.

“I was standing at the bar talking to Wayne Gretzky without knowing I was talking to Wayne Gretzky,” Licht told reporters on Friday. “I had to take a phone call. I think it was [assistant GM] Mike Greenberg … and I went outside, and [Evans’ agents] and Mike [Greenberg] had agreed to terms. I went back, and I was fist-bumping and all that, and I told Wayne Gretzky that we were signing Mike back. And he said, ‘Well, he’s a great one.”

The whole story jumped out to Evans, who also spoke with the media on Friday. Despite 10-straight 1,000 yard seasons, a Super Bowl win, and five Pro Bowls, Evans arguably flies under the radar in the national media and the conversation about the greatest receivers of all time.

“That was crazy,” Evans said Friday after hearing the Gretzky story. “I said, ‘Damn, Wayne Gretzky knows who I am?’”

Of course, Evans played three seasons with the GOAT, Tom Brady, which can’t hurt for recognition. That said, Evans feels he has more to prove entering his 11th season in the league.

“There’s a lot more for me to chase and a lot more that I have to prove to myself and the fanbase,” Evans said. “I left a lot on the table last year, and I know there’s some things I can do this offseason to fix that. Have better focus and be in a little bit better shape, I can definitely be better than I was last year.”

Mike Evans Sought Wife’s Input on Free Agency Decision

For Evans to stay in Tampa, it took input from his wife, Ashli. The couple has been married since 2016, and they have three chidden.

“I don’t want to say I was waiting for my wife to speak up, but she just planted it,” Evans said. “These things are just like, day and night you have to think about it. We were thinking, and it just hit her and she said, ‘Maybe we should stay in Tampa, babe.’”

“I mean, I wanted to be in Tampa, and they offered me great money. It wasn’t about the money. I just wanted to see everything as a whole, and if we were going to get [quarterback] Baker [Mayfield] back and things like that. But I know I can play with whoever is at quarterback. Obviously, I hope it’s Baker.”

Mike Evans on Baker Mayfield: ‘I’m Not 100%’

The Buccaneers have yet to re-sign Mayfield, who had a career year last season amid 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns.

“I’m extremely confident,” Evans said. “I’m not 100%, but he played really great for us last year. The city took him in, the players loved him. Hopefully, we get him back, but he should do what’s best for him.”

Either way, Evans has been a model of consistency in Tampa whoever has thrown him the ball from Jameis Winston to Brady to Mayfield.