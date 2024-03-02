Mike Evans’s Agent Reveals Star WR’s Demands Ahead of Free Agency

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in serious jeopardy of losing Mike Evans. News broke on March 2 regarding Evans’s decision to test free agency for the first time.

On March 3 Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz posted on Twitter that he had just spoken with Evans’s agent, Deryk Gilmore. Gilmore had been quiet throughout this entire process up until this point, but now he certainly has some things to say about Evans’s situation.

“Mike wants to play with an elite quarterback in an offense that will showcase him — and [he wants to] be paid like a top wide receiver. He doesn’t want to play with a rookie QB. Winning a Super Bowl is a key priority.”

According to Schultz, Evans “is expected to draw interest from several teams in free agency.”

The likelihood that the Bucs will sign Evans again continues to further shrink.

Evans: “Mahomes is Unbelievable”

With the Kansas City Chiefs coming out of a Super Bowl-winning season, they may be a massive target for the receiver. Evans caught 30 touchdown passes from Tom Brady in their three seasons together from 2020 – 2023 in Tampa Bay. Certainly, he could be looking to team up with Patrick Mahomes to help the Chiefs solidify that “three-peat” that no team has ever done.

Back on February 9, 2021, the NFL Films Twitter account posted a video of Buccaneers receivers marveling at Mahomes’s talent during their Super Bowl 55 matchup. The video began with Evans paying homage to how “unbelievable” he was.

Although the Buccaneers’ defense got the best of Mahomes in that matchup, he sure didn’t shy away from the athleticism that we’re used to seeing out of him.

Likewise, The Chiefs are in a place in which they could afford to make a run for Evans. The Chiefs recently placed the franchise tag on cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. This news shed some light on the fact that they have the financial flexibility needed to sign him.

Evans’s Sleeper Candidate

Though the Chiefs are currently considered the heavy favorite based on Evans’s demands, there is still another option that not many seem to be talking about. The Cincinnati Bengals could easily make a Super Bowl run with Evans in the locker room.

Even though the Bengals just recently placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Tee Higgins, Evans could still be the perfect answer for the Bengals offense. Most would refer to Joe Burrow as an “elite quarterback.” Alongside Ja’Marr Chase and Higgins, the Bengals offense has the potential to be dangerous.

Due to injury, Burrow only played 10 games in the 2023 season. However, he threw an impressive 15 touchdowns, with only 6 interceptions.

Based on what Evans is looking for, according to his agent Gilmore, the Bengals check all of the boxes. The Bengals are a team that has an “elite quarterback” that is capable of contending for a Super Bowl. Not to mention, according to PFF, the team is estimated to have more than $50 million in cap space, even after the franchise tag.

The “legal tampering period” opens on March 11, and many eyes will be on Mike Evans.