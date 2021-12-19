NFL Insider Shares Bucs’ Decision on Antonio Brown: Report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians recently said he didn’t want Antonio Brown‘s murky future to be a distraction on Sunday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport took care of that distraction for fans at least on Sunday, Dec. 19, with his report that Brown will return from suspension on Monday, Dec. 20, according to sources. The same holds for Bucs safety Mike Edwards, who also got suspended three games with Brown due to fake COVID-19 vaccine cards.

Rapoport’s report doesn’t contradict anything Arians said during a Friday, Dec. 17, press conference where the coach wouldn’t tip his cap either direction.

“It’s just a matter of making a statement, and whether I do it before this game or after, we’ll wait and see,” Arians told the media. “But I don’t want anything distracting from this game.”





Bruce Arians Gives Final Game Status vs. Saints: Jamel Dean OUT | Press Conference Head coach Bruce Arians spoke to the media on Friday ahead of week 15 vs. the New Orleans Saints.

Rapoport’s news also doesn’t contradict Brown’s hint on Instagram from on Friday. Brown’s post featured a picture of himself at the Bucs training facility, shared via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

If you’re wondering what the decision on Antonio Brown will be, he posted this photo of himself at the Bucs indoor facility on Instagram today. pic.twitter.com/4RDoTsfIP5 — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 17, 2021

It matches Rapoport’s information.

“A source explained that Brown and Edwards have been attending meetings and working out in the facility, all the activities they are allowed to do under the suspension,” Rapoport wrote. “The team wanted to see how they responded during the time away, and it appears it was more than enough.”

Rapoport added that Edwards also had an Instagram video of himself at the Bucs’ facility.

Doubt of Brown’s future festered because of Arians’ statements in 2020 about the Bucs’ zero-tolerance for misbehavior by Brown when he signed with the team. Arians notably told Pro Football Talk’s Peter King, arguably the most blunt statement of all regarding that in 2020 after Brown’s signing.

“He screws up one time, he’s gone,” Arians told King. “I don’t think he will because he wants to play.”

Brown hasn’t played since Oct. 14 due to an ankle injury, which he sustained against the Philadelphia Eagles. He has 29 receptions for 418 yards and four touchdowns this season. The Bucs notably went 5-0 with him in the lineup.

Because of the Bucs’ 5-3 mark without Brown and his recent injury history, it’s possible the team will keep him “on ice” as Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio puts it. The Bucs could save him for the playoffs and indirectly punish him financially because he couldn’t collect any bonusses with more missed time, Florio wrote.