NFL Analyst Gives Surprising Take on Baker Mayfield

National negativity pouring on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is not 100% unanimous.

Doubts about the Bucs swirled nationally amid quarterback Tom Brady‘s retirement and viral missteps by Bucs quarterbacks in organized team activities. Adam Rank of NFL.com sees how it could be different if Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield can reignite his career in Tampa.

“There hasn’t been a downgrade at the headliner position like this since Rachelle Lefevre was replaced by Bryce Dallas Howard for the role of Victoria in the ‘Twilight’ series,” Rank wrote. “All right, that’s not completely fair. I’ve always sort of liked Mayfield going back to his time at Oklahoma. And he did play pretty well in his five games with the Rams last season.”

“It would take an absolute cynic to point out he played his best football of the season with Sean McVay as his head coach,” Rank added. “I’m trying to turn over a new leaf and bring some positivity. I absolutely won’t point that out. He does have some talent to work with in Tampa Bay. I’ll keep an open mind.”

Mayfield, if he wins the starting job, will have Pro Bowl-quality wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to throw to plus Russell Gage. Second-year offensive skill players running back Rachaad White and tight end Cade Otton could both take steps forward.

Tampa’s offensive line has a Pro Bowl talent in tackle Tristan Wirfs and center Ryan Jensen. New Bucs guard Matt Feiler had a solid stint with the Los Angeles Chargers, and fellow guard Cody Mauch could shine as a rookie and Luke Goedeke could bounce back from a rough rookie campaign.

New Bucs OC Dave Canales Could Make a Difference

In addition, Mayfield will have the benefit of working with new Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales. Last season as a quarterbacks coach, Canales helped Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith revive his career and win Comeback Player of the Year.

“He’s going to be an NFL head coach if he does the same thing with Mayfield this year,” Rank wrote about Canales. “I know I’m coming off as really mean toward Mayfield. I’m trying not to be. But the 42-year-old will indeed be a hot coaching candidate if the Bucs are successful this season.”

Rank noted that Smith thrived with Canales in Seattle partially because the Seahawks produced a top-10 ground game with 4.8 yards per carry. Mayfield could get run support in Tampa with White and Chase Edmonds, but the Bucs running attack finished last in 2022.

Baker Mayfield for Bucs MVP

Rank projects Mayfield as the team’s MVP but not without mention of the Bucs quarterback battle set for training camp July.

“I mean, Mayfield could easily be replaced by former second-round pick Kyle Trask, who is also competing for the starting job,” Rank wrote. “So, let’s just say that this award will come down to the quarterback position. There are still good players on defense, but to get back to last year’s level, the quarterback will need to play pretty well.”