Bucs Could Land Super Bowl Champion Quarterback: Analysis

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have an additional answer at quarterback in their own backyard.

Beleaguered quarterback Carson Wentz recently began working on throwing and film study with former Bucs head coach Jon Gruden in Tampa according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. A former MVP candidate and one-time Super Bowl champion, Wentz looks to revive his career after subpar endings with three other teams.

Sound familiar? That’s also the story of Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield in the team’s daunting task of replacing Tom Brady, who retired on February 1.

Mayfield and third-year quarterback Kyle Trask competed for the job in organized team activities and mandatory minicamp this month. Neither inspired confidence — albeit on the national stage — and the Bucs have another inexperienced third quarterback in John Wolford.

Only Mayfield has substantial starting experience out of those three quarterbacks, and Wolford has three career starts in seven games and Trask has only taken 10 career snaps.

Wentz could add to the competition with his size, arm, and experience. While he hasn’t played at an MVP level since 2017, he still averages over 10 yards per completion and more than 3.8 yards per rushing attempt.

Carson Wentz takes a quick advantage of Jamel Dean out of the game and scores with a 62-yard touchdown. to Ashton Dulin.#Colts answer right back to the #Bucs score.pic.twitter.com/3VSXo0Fuwu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 28, 2021

Tampa Bay wouldn’t need to pay much for the former No. 2 pick and North Dakota State star. Given his 2-5 in 2022 before the Washington Commanders released and no landing spot since, a team could arguably give Wentz an inexpensive “prove it” deal.

Wentz is willing to take on a backup role according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Teams interested in Wentz, according to Fowler at the time of the report.

Whether or not Wentz can prove doubters wrong remains to be seen. Gruden was once considered quarterback guru before his involvement in an off-field controversy suppressed his NFL coaching career.

If the Bucs grabbed Wentz, he realistically would compete with Wolford for the second backup job. However, Wentz could step in as an experienced starter if both Mayfield or Trask get injured or falter and if Wentz can beat Wolford for the third-string job.

Bucs Starting QB Situation Remains Unsettled

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said who will win the starting job between Mayfield and Trask has yet to be determined. Bowles indicated that June’s practices didn’t suffice for the final decision.

“Some time during training camp or right after there will be a decision made,” Bowles said via Sports Illustrated’s Bucs Game Day. It’s still a competition right now. We’re not going to award [anybody] in shorts and T-shirts. In any competition, there’s waiting involved. You have to see who wins.”

Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask Trending in Similar Directions

Mayfield has shown an “edge” to his game, Fowler reported on “SportsCenter” on Sunday, June 18. The former No. 1 pick looks to bounce back from a year of bouncing around three teams and losing two starting jobs.

“I’m told that Baker Mayfield has been working like a player who’s lost two jobs in the past, both in Cleveland and Carolina, and doesn’t want that to happen again,” Fowler said on “SportsCenter” via Bleacher Report’s transcription. “He’s had a nice edge to him behind the scenes. This is a quarterback that’s had a new offensive coordinator nearly every year of his career. So, he knows how to work not only hard, but fast.”

Fowler also noted that Trask has put in significant work and “overhauled his mechanics” from years past. The Bucs notably drafted Trask in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he sat behind Brady for two seasons.

“He’s shown some good accuracy at times in OTAs and minicamp and plans to put up a good battle,” Fowler added via Bleacher Report’s transcription. “And this is a quarterback competition that could go well into training camp, I’m told; probably not an early decision because they want to see what both players can do in nearly every scenario.”