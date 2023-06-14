Bucs Star Sends Strong Message Amid Off-Field Controversy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Devin White took to social media amid his simmering off-field controversy with the team.

White posted videos of himself practicing alone plus a Jalen Hurts video before mandatory minicamp on Wednesday, June 14. All of this came about amid White’s contract dispute with the team and his attendance at minicamp amid not practicing. White just observed at practice again on Wednesday, according to FOX Sports’ Greg Auman.

“I carry my scars with me everywhere I go. I don’t forget,” Hurts said in the video that White posted. “Do I waste my energy worrying about the opinion of someone else, opinion of a sheep? No. Everyone and their opinion don’t deposit at the bank.”

.@DevinWhite__40 posted this @JalenHurts video quote via IG: "I carry my scars with me everywhere I go. I don't forget. Do I waste my energy worrying about the opinion of someone else, opinion of a sheep? No. Everyone and their opinion don't deposit at the bank." @HeavyOnSports pic.twitter.com/IfUl0hopZO — Matthew Davis (@MatthewJoeDavis) June 14, 2023

White requested a trade this offseason amid his bid to obtain a larger contract after his four-year, $29 million deal with the Bucs expires in 2024. He will make $11.7 million this season with free agency on the horizon.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles both previously indicated they don’t want to trade White despite the persistent rumors. Bowles also didn’t express concern over White not practicing at minicamp.

“No, it’s not a hold-in,” Bowles told reporters on Tuesday, June 13. “We’d like to see where he is physically. We don’t feel like we need to put him out here right now until we test him, do everything. So, two or three days of camp is not going to help him that way.”

“His mindset is good,” Bowles added. “It’s just business. That’s part of it. That takes care of itself. He’ll be ready for training camp, and he’ll be ready to go.”

According to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, White “spent the majority of the time Tuesday talking to inside linebacker Lavonte David, who has served as a mentor to White” over the years. White, a former No. 5 pick in 2019, emerged as a threat alongside David over the past four years.

Doubt Remains on Devin White’s Future With Bucs

White avoids fines by his attendance at minicamp, but his future with the team remains in doubt. The Bucs could free up much of his $11.7 million via a trade, but the front office clearly wants to see what he has in year five first as Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds noted.

According to Rick Stroud Devin White has reported to the Buccaneers’ minicamp but has not been practicing with the team. #Bucs #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/6nOuhhSw04 — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) June 14, 2023

“There have been times in White’s career where his splash plays prove the Bucs right for drafting him so high,” Reynolds wrote. “His blazing speed is unique and he’s shown a penchant for making highlight reel sacks and creating takeaways.”

“As high as his highlights are, his lowlights are just as low. That’s why the Bucs want to make him play out his fifth-year option before deciding whether or not to meet his contract demands, reported to be $18 million-$20 million per year. White, a team captain, wants his money now, and requested a trade this offseason. The team declined and insists he play out the 2023 season.”

Devin White ‘Doesn’t Really Have Any Leverage’

Reynolds also noted that White “doesn’t really have any leverage” with the Bucs. Rookie inside linebackers Jeremy Banks and SirVocea Dennis have impressed thus far, Reynolds wrote.

White’s attendance at minicamp also doesn’t erase internal concerns for the Bucs, Reynolds explained. White didn’t turn in a monster season in 2022, and he took heat from Bucs Hall of Famer Warren Sapp last season.

“And what will White’s attitude be like this season,” Reynolds questioned. “Will he be able to simply forget about his displeasure over his contract situation and focus on football, or will that consume him and cause him to be distracted?”