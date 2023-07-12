Tom Brady Cashes in With Buccaneers Again

Tom Brady jumped on board with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers amid a return to the past.

Brady creamsicle jerseys appeared on Bucs Team Store display racks amid the Bucs’ release of the throwback uniform on Wednesday, July 12. The retired Bucs quarterback wanted his creamsicle jersey and will profit off it according to The Athletic via FOX 13’s Kevin O’Donnell.

According to the NFPA ‘s annual report filed with the U.S. Department of Labor, the Buccaneers QB earned $9.5 million in group licensing & marketing income in the 12 months that ended Feb. 28 2022 per @TheAthletic Brady will make $ off new creamsicles. He wants his name on them. pic.twitter.com/8dC4ANbnDm — Kevin ODonnell Fox13🟦 (@ODonnellFox13) July 12, 2023

“According to the NFPA’s annual report filed with the U.S. Department of Labor, the [retired] Buccaneers QB earned $9.5 million in group licensing & marketing income in the 12 months that ended Feb. 28 2022,” O’Donnell tweeted, based on The Athletic’s report.

Brady retired on February 1 this year and didn’t get to wear the creamsicles in a game. The Bucs last wore the throwbacks in 2012, which went away due to the NFL’s two-helmet safety rule.

In 2021, the league backed off of the rule and allowed for teams to add an alternate or throwback helmet. The Bucs weren’t able to bring back the creamsicles until 2023 though.

Brady previously expressed his interest in the creamsicle throwbacks during his three-year stint with the Bucs. It started with his arrival in Tampa, and he brought it up several times through the 2022 season.

While Brady hypothetically could play another season, he said he retired “for good” on February 1. He made further moves to solidify his decision such as ownership pursuits in the Las Vegas Aces WNBA franchise and Las Vegas Raiders.

Brady also doubled down on his retirement in an interview with Sports Illustrated this offseason. He has been busy with his business ventures, friends, and family — as often featured on social media.

“Brad y coming back confirmed,” joked Pro Football Focus writer Trevor Sikkema via Twitter.

Brady coming back confirmed https://t.co/9KzPHP9m3i — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) July 12, 2023

The Bucs will wear the creamsicle jerseys for the October 15 game with the Detroit Lions. It has historical significance as the two teams once played each other twice annually in the old NFC Central division from 1977 to 2001.

Bucs Seek More History in 2023

Tampa Bay never enjoyed much success in that division with just three titles in 1979, 1981, and 1999. The Bucs changed course in the NFC South with five titles since 2002 — including the back-to-back titles in the past two seasons.

The Bucs QB battle is not over. Just heating up. pic.twitter.com/AfW9uceRCe — Kevin ODonnell Fox13🟦 (@ODonnellFox13) July 12, 2023

Now the Bucs will seek a third-consecutive division title for the first time in franchise history. The Bucs returned key players from the past three seasons despite the loss of Brady, and new offensive coordinator Dave Canales will look to reboot the offense.

Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask will compete for the starting quarterback job in place of Brady. The Bucs drafted Trask in 2021 as a potential replacement to Brady, and Mayfield signed in March after stints with four teams in a year.

Current Bucs QBs Weren’t Featured in Store

Neither current Bucs quarterback’s jersey showed up on the Bucs Team Store’s display, based on photos from O’Donnell and FOX Sports’ Greg Auman. Feature players included star wide receiver Mike Evans and linebacker Lavonte David.

Both Evans and David appeared in the Bucs’ promotional video upon the jersey release. David notably wore the Bucs’ creamsicle before in the 2012 season, and he expressed his desire for its return in a 2017 interview with the NFL Network.