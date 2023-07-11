Championship QB Makes Pitch to Bucs

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers want to bring in more championship pedigree, the organization need not look far.

Tampa native and UFSL MVP quarterback Alex McGough wants to join the Bucs after leading the Birmingham Stallions to a second-straight title on July 1. McGough has NFL experience from previous stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston Texans.

“I’ve been cheering for them since I was five years old, and it would be a dream come true if I could see my name on a Buccaneers jersey,” McGough told FOX 13’s Kevin O’Donnell. “That would be top tier.”

USFL 2-time Champion and league MVP Alex McGough talks future, Bucs and Tampa Bay's new offensive coordinator Dave Canales. Full story on Fox 13 at 5:50 @McgoughAlex @DcoachCanales @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/kEwYsN1Lh2 — Kevin ODonnell Fox13🟦 (@ODonnellFox13) July 10, 2023

McGough notably has a connection with Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales from their time in Seattle during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. McGough spent time on the practice squad while Canales served as the quarterbacks coach.

“I texted him. He said ‘congratulations and if you’re ever in Tampa let me know’. I text him back like right away and said ‘I’m here … just got here’, so maybe a little bit later next week we can catch up or go to dinner or something,” McGough said about Canales. “We’ll have to plan that out.”

“He’s an excellent coach. He’s a football genius, and I’m really excited for him to be able to call the plays and to get to show his skill set,” McGough added.

Seattle turned out to be McGough’s last stint in the NFL before he became the sixth pick in the 2022 USFL Draft. McGough helped the Stallions win the franchise’s first USFL title last year in place of injured starter J’Mar Smith.

Bucs Carried Four Quarterbacks Between Roster and Practice Squad Before

If McGough returned to the NFL with the Bucs, he realistically would land on the practice squad. The Bucs already have Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask battling for the starting job, and John Wolford, likely the third-string quarterback, has seven games of NFL experience in three seasons.

Tampa Bay carried four quarterbacks the past two years between the roster and practice squad. Tom Brady had Blaine Gabbert and Trask behind him on the depth chart, and the practice squad had Ryan Griffin — who notably remains a free agent after eight seasons with the Bucs.

Dave Canales Practiced Calling Plays in Seattle

Canales inherits a nearly all-new quarterback room and a new-look backfield after the offense struggled in 2022. It’s also the first time Canales has called plays in his NFL coaching career, but McGough believes he will thrive based on their experience in Seattle.

“What I know about coach is that he would literally practice calling the plays,” McGough said. “He would put his hand were the QB to coach coms are and call plays with me on the sideline because we would just be watching when Russell [Wilson] and all of them would go and he would like call his play to me, and I would say it back, and I would tell him about the play.”

“He works as hard as I’ve ever seen a coach work, and I have no doubts,” McGough added. “I’m looking forward to seeing what he’s going to do.”