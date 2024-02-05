NFL Insider Drops Hint on Baker Mayfield’s Free Agency Plans

Despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers landing an offensive coordinator with quarterback Baker Mayfield’s input, the team could still lose the Pro Bowl offensive MVP.

SiriusXM NFL Radio co-host Amber Theoharis, who talked with Mayfield “off to the side” at the Pro Bowl, is “confident Mayfield is eager to find his true market value in free agency”, JoeBucsFan.com wrote on February 3. That’s just a day after the Buccaneers made Liam Coen the offensive coordinator whom Mayfield played with during a brief 2022 stint with the Los Angeles Rams.

“Joe is sure the Bucs won’t let that happen,” JoeBucsFan.com wrote regarding a Mayfield departure in free agency. “So perhaps Mayfield wants to squeeze the Bucs into slapping the franchise tag on him — which would prevent him from hitting free agency?”

“Getting the franchise tag, in theory, would start Mayfield’s negotiating bar at $35 million per season, the expected salary for tagged quarterbacks in 2024,” JoeBucsFan.com added.

Spotrac projects Mayfield to average $27.1 million annually or earn a 4-year, $108.5 million deal. He played on a 1-year, $4 million deal with the Buccaneers in 2023 after his flurry of transitions in 2022 between three teams.

Baker Mayfield to Ceedee Lamb. And the Pro Bowl has now made me cry pic.twitter.com/mBmLEdRXoc — Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) February 4, 2024

Tampa Bay will also need to bring back wide receiver Mike Evans to keep Mayfield, who made that statement on January 21. As JoeBucsFan.com noted, Mayfield talked about Evans “in the past tense” during “Pro Bowl Live” recently — a potential curveball as free agency nears.

“Mike’s a stud. I was lucky to have him,” Mayfield said via JoeBucsFan.com.

Evans helped Mayfield produce a career year amid 79 catches for 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023. Mayfield threw for 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns versus 10 interceptions.

Baker Mayfield Says ‘I Didn’t Know How to Feel About’ Pro Bowl

Playing in the second Pro Bowl flag football game, Mayfield needed time to process it all.

“To be honest with you, I didn’t know how to feel about it until I got on the bus and saw everybody on there,” Mayfield said via ESPN on Sunday. “Just seeing the faces, all the national names and all that, it really is an honor.”

Mayfield started hot with a touchdown pass to Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb. The Buccaneers quarterback finished with 9-13 passing for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

“A lot of guys made plays today,” Mayfield said. “It was honestly so much fun. I got to watch the whole first half, stay a little loose a little bit, stay involved and take advantage of the opportunities. I’m just happy to be here.”

Tristan Wirfs Made Hilarious Request of Baker Mayfield at Pro Bowl

Mayfield and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs were the only Buccaneers at the Pro Bowl, but they made the most of it.

“He better get me the ball,” Wirfs joked with reporters on February 3.

Of course that didn’t happen, but it’s indicative of the friendship between the two Buccaneers stars.

“It really was right away,” Mayfield told reporters on February 3 about his friendship with Wirfs. “It was one of those things — it’s truly out of the ‘Step Brothers’ movie. ‘Did we just become best friends?’”