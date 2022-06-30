Buccaneers Could Sign 3-Time Pro Bowl Star Receiver, Says Insider

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could make one more big splash as Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson sees Tom Brady’s crew as one of the top potential landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. The challenge is the three-time Pro Bowler may wait until during the season to sign with a team once Beckham is fully recovered from his ACL injury that he sustained during the Super Bowl. Robinson cited Beckham’s relationship with Brady along with Gisele Bundchen as key reasons why Beckham could be lured to Tampa Bay.

“If OBJ rides this out, let’s say he rides it out, he’s looking healthy, he still hasn’t signed and it’s like, ‘Hey, I’m back in the mix in November. I’m running,'” Robinson explained during a June 15, 2022 episode of the “You Pod to Win the Game” podcast. “I think if Tampa Bay is where they expect to be in November, I absolutely think that Tampa Bay is the kind of team that could say, ‘Hey man, let’s just go do this. Let’s go win this.’

“And Tom Brady and Odell Beckham Jr. are close. They have a really good relationship. Gisele and OBJ are close, they’re really good friends. And I think Tom is very influential when it comes to people that are in his circle, okay, and OBJ is in Tom’s circle.”

OBJ on Brady: ‘He’s Been There as a Mentor, as a Big Brother’

❤️❤️ — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 29, 2022

The Browns released Beckham last November, and the receiver quickly bounced back by being a major reason why the Rams reached the Super Bowl. Beckham notched 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns during his eight appearances with Los Angeles last season. Prior to the most recent Rams-Bucs playoff matchups, Beckham discussed his close relationship with Brady.

“He’s somebody who’s given me great insight whenever you wanted to chat,” Beckham explained during a January 21 interview with NBC Sports’ Chris Simms. “He’s been there as a mentor, as a big brother and like I said, I’ve literally [felt] like whether I knew it or not. Like as much as he was the guy that I watched all the time, and no, I didn’t used to like him, because he was always winning or he would beat my team.

“The Rams was the team that I love, and he beat the Rams, and it just was like, there’s all that backstory behind it. But just to be able to sit there and, you know, we’re watching, one of a kind. Just to be able to watch him, you know, go to work.”

Tampa Bay Has an Estimated $12.5 Million in Remaining Cap Space

OBJ gave Tom Brady a pair of his 1-of-1 cleats that were made with goat hair 🤝🐐 (via sneakercenter/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/5YI51rQ6wZ — ESPN (@espn) October 28, 2019

Robinson indicated that Beckham could wait until November to sign with a team once he is fully cleared to play. The Buccaneers have a few question marks at receiver despite having plenty of talent. Mike Evans returns as the team’s WR1, but Chris Godwin is recovering from a season-ending ACL injury.

Tampa Bay is still looking to fill the void left by the unraveling of their relationship with Antonio Brown. The Bucs signed former Falcons wideout Russell Gage hoping the playmaker can emerge as the team’s WR3.

The Buccaneers have an estimated $12.5 million in remaining cap space, per Spotrac, which leaves the team with room to make a mid-season run at Beckham. Time will tell if Brady the recruiter can help the Bucs add yet another star to the roster.