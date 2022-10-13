Bucs Sign Ex-Cowboys Cornerback Amid Injuries

After injuries ravaged the secondary in Week 5, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Quandre Mosely on Wednesday, October 12.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Wednesday that Mosely could play in Week 6 despite starting off on the practice squad. The Bucs had four defensive backs on Wednesday’s injury report.

Carlton Davis III, Sean Murphy-Bunting, and Mike Edwards all sustained injuries against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 9. Logan Ryan also remains out due to a foot injury in Week 4.

The super-senior Quandre Mosely with the pick six! #bbn pic.twitter.com/axO0UXPdA9 — Kentucky Kavalry #BBN (@KentuckyKavalry) November 20, 2021

Dallas signed Mosely as an undrafted free agent after his standout career at Kentucky where he had three interceptions and 13 pass deflections in 36 career games. The Cowboys waived Mosely before the season, but the Seattle Seahawks signed Mosely to its practice squad before releasing him last week.

Bucs Add Ex-Steelers Pass Rusher, Elevate Genard Avery

Tampa Bay previously added former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III to the practice squad and moved fellow linebacker Genard Avery to the active roster on Tuesday, October 11.

Gilbert played 28 games in three seasons for the Steelers from 2019 to 2022 when the team waived him in August. He could face his former team on October 16 if the Bucs move him up to the active roster, which Bowles said is a possibility in case of needs due to injuries. Pittsburgh originally selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Akron.

When the Steelers look at the preseason tape, they see plays like this from Ulysees Gilbert III. His athleticism and coverage ability makes him well fit for the 3rd ILB spot. Dude balled out in those games. Very good special teamer as well.pic.twitter.com/BKgNrl1cQR — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) April 7, 2020

Bowles said “we have to get them ready to play” about Gilbert and Mosely.

Avery could play for a second time this season amid his second elevation to the roster. He played 16 special teams snaps in the Week 1 opener at Dallas. The Bucs signed him in the offseason after he spent last season with the Philadelphia Eagles and training camp with the Steelers before his release.

“Well [Genard] Avery has been up and down,” Bowles said. “We think he can help us on [special] teams. He has some things he can do on defense as well.”

Bucs Dealt Loaded First Injury Report for Week 6

Seven Bucs didn’t practice and another six players appeared on Wednesday’s injury report — including four defensive backs.

Another week, another length injury report for Bucs, who had five players miss Sunday’s game another three leave with injuries. pic.twitter.com/GhCqdoM2xE — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 12, 2022

Davis (hip) practiced in full capacity, and Edwards (elbow) practiced in limited capacity. Murphy-Bunting (quad) didn’t practice and the same for Ryan (foot). Defensive players gone for practice also included linebacker Carl Nassib (illness) and defensive end Akiem Hicks (foot).

Bowles informed the media that Edwards, Murphy-Bunting, and Davis could “potentially” play in Week 6. Bowles said he didn’t have an update on Murphy-Bunting’s MRI yet.

On offense, the Bucs didn’t have wide receivers Julio Jones (knee), Russell Gage (ankle), and Jaelon Darden (tooth). Wide receiver Chris Godwin (hip/knee) practiced in limited capacity, and fellow receiver Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) practiced in full capacity. Tight end Cameron Brate (concussion) also practiced in full capacity, but offensive tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) was limited in practice despite his Week 4 return.

“He’s working,” Bowles said about Brate, who sustained a concussion in Week 4. “We’ll see how he goes through the week.”

Bowles noted that Brate still needs to clear concussion protocol to play against the Steelers.