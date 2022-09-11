Buccaneers Have Change of Heart on Rob Gronkowski’s Future: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are no longer holding out hope that Rob Gronkowski will return to the team once the playoffs near. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bucs were previously of the belief that Gronkowski would consider a late-season return, but the franchise no longer has the same optimism.

“Heading into Sunday night’s regular-season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, the Buccaneers are not counting on Gronkowski to return, sources told ESPN,” Schefter wrote on September 11, 2022.

“The Buccaneers initially had hoped that later this season, if they were in the thick of the race for a playoff spot, Brady could help convince Gronkowski to return. But sources told ESPN that at least for the time being, until they hear differently, the Buccaneers believe that Gronkowski has moved on with his life.”

Schefter on a Potential Gronk Return: ‘The Circumstances Would Have to Be Completely Right’

Schefter noted that Gronkowski would need the situation to be “completely right” for him to consider a return. The former star tight end has continuously reinforced his retirement status throughout the offseason.

“In the unlikely scenario that Gronkowski would return later this season, the circumstances would have to be completely right, according to sources,” Schefter added. “The five-time Pro Bowl tight end would want an opportunity with a Super Bowl contender that needed him and made a return to the NFL worth his while.”

Gronk: ‘I Wouldn’t Go Back to Football’

Instead, the Buccaneers are expected to lean on former Pro Bowler Kyle Rudolph and Cameron Brate to try to replace some of Gronkowski’s production at the position. Tampa Bay is also hoping newly added star receiver Julio Jones can play a critical role in the offense. Prior to training camp, Gronkowski told ESPN’s Jenna Laine that he is “all set” in terms of his NFL playing career.

“I wouldn’t go back to football,” Gronkowski stated. “I’m all set. I’m enjoying what I’m doing, and I’m enjoying trying to find what I really, really want to do next.”

Brady: ‘I Don’t Want to Talk About Gronk Every Week’

Gronkowski’s longtime quarterback Tom Brady admitted he is tired of discussing the star’s future. When asked about Gronkowski’s status, Brady emphasized that “he’s made his decision.”

“I don’t want to talk about Gronk every week,” Brady responded during a September 8 press conference. “At the end of the day, for him. He’s made his decision and we’re going to go out there and play football and we’re going to try to do a great job. Regardless of who’s out there, whether that’s Gronk at that position – which it’s not this year – other guys are going to go do a great job.”

Brady appears to have faith in the current tight ends on the Bucs roster but admitted it will be an adjustment not to have Gronkowski on the roster.

“It’s really a unit – it’s not one player, it’s a bunch of different players,” Brady explained. “You’d much rather play with a guy like Gronk than not, but he’s not here. We’ve got to do other things and play to the strengths of the players that we have and not think that they were the [same] strengths last year, but re-establish those things.

“This is what football is all about. The season isn’t going to go like it went last year for anybody, that’s not the reality. You have to deal with where you are in the moment and deal with the challenges you face – certain guys aren’t here, certain guys are going to get hurt, things are going to happen to teams.