Bucs’ Rob Gronkowski Jabs Falcons in Instagram Post [Look]

Just in case catching touchdowns and delivering Gronk Spikes wasn’t enough, Rob Gronkowski decided to have a little more fun with the Atlanta Falcons on Instagram.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end posted a trio of Bucs, including himself, in an Instagram post to celebrate a 48-25 win over their NFC South division rival on Sunday. Gronkowski played off the TV series Atlanta in jabbing the Falcons.

“Atlanta: an original victory by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48-25”

The photo below displays Gronkowski, Tom Brady, and Mike Evans with peaches in their mouths. Brady dominated on Sunday with five touchdown passes — two that went to Gronkowski and another two that went to Evans.

“Solid team ‘W’ over them peaches,” Gronkowski said.

“Oh, Gronk,” the Bucs social media team replied with a laughing emoji.

Gronkowski and Brady Are ‘Tuddy Buddies’

Make that three games in a row for Brady and Gronkowski connecting for two touchdowns — or ‘tuddies’ as they like to call it.

That phrase came up when they connected twice for touchdowns in Super Bowl LV. They celebrated afterward calling it, ‘two tuddies‘ as they became the all-time leading playoff quarterback-receiver combo in NFL history.

Their ‘two-tuddies’ tradition spilled into this season with two touchdown connections against Dallas and Atlanta. Gronkowski has 12 catches, 129 yards, and four touchdowns in two games — well ahead of last year’s pace.

“Can Gronk still play,” Brady asked in their latest episode of the Bucs YouTube show Tommy & Gronky. “Can I answer? Gronk is a beast. I’ve never seen a better Gronk. Let me just say that for the record.”





“Enough said,” Gronkowski said in the video.

Mike Evans: ‘Best Tight End of All Time’

Gronkowski’s surging start to 2021 doesn’t surprise the Bucs — including Evans.

“Gronk? No, he’s the best tight end of all time for a reason,” Evans said in Sunday’s press conference. “So big and strong. He can do everything — run after the catch, go up and get it, get the rock high pointed, (and) block.”

“I mean, him and Tom (Brady) have a great connection. One of the best connections I’ve seen,” Evans added.

So good of a connection that Brady and Gronkowski became second all-time on the quarterback-receiver touchdown list in Week 1 against Dallas per CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr. Brady and Gronkowski have 102 touchdown connections, trailing Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison, who posted 114 touchdowns in their time. The Bucs duo passed Steve Young and Jerry Rice for third in regular season touchdown connections during Week 1.

Gronkowski Ramping Up Quicker in 2021

Gronkowski came out of retirement last year after an injury-riddled career with the New England Patriots that ended after the 2018 season.

He acclimated to the Bucs offense as the 2020 season, but it took a while to ramp up as he didn’t score a touchdown until the sixth game of the season. He finished with 45 catches for 623 yards and seven touchdowns.

Gronkowski saw a faster start coming before the new season kicked off.

“It feels good,” Gronkowski said on Sept. 3 via NFl.com. “Just coming in last year and trying to learn the playbook and be thinking when you get up to the line — it just feels a lot more efficient this year.”