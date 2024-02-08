Rob Gronkowski, Baker Mayfield Have 3-Word Message for Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski and Baker Mayfield gave the same 3-word message to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers regarding star wide receiver Mike Evans.

“Buc for life,” they both said on the “Up & Adams” show on Thursday.

Gronkowski, a former Buccaneers tight end, played with Evans from 2020 to 2021 before retirement. Mayfield became the Buccaneers quarterback in 2023 and produced a career year with Evans this season.

A former No. 7 pick by the Buccaneers in 2014, Evans has produced at a high level consistently amid 10-consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Making it an 11th with the Buccaneers looks daunting as contract negotiations stalled last summer, and the Buccaneers didn’t meet the Week 1 deadline set by Evans’ agent.

Evans will become a free agent in March when his 5-year, $82.5 million deal expires. He will command around $23.8 million annually or a 4-year, $95.34 million deal in free agency per Spotrac.

Baker Mayfield Adamant About Having Mike Evans Back

For Mayfield, he made it clear right after the season that Evans returning is a must. Mayfield told reporters “If I’m back, I want Mike back” after the Divisional Round loss to the Detroit Lions on January 21, and Mayfield hardly veered from that position on Thursday.

“If I am back in Tampa, I would love to have Mike back,” Mayfield said. “The guy deserves to be a Buc for life.”

Gronkowski then reiterated Evans’ importance to the Buccaneers organization. The two won the franchise’s Super Bowl together in the 2020 season.

“Mike Evans definitely deserves to be a Buc for life,” Gronkowski said. “He’s not just one of the best wide receivers — underrated wide receivers. He’s also one of the best guys out there as well.”

Baker Mayfield: ‘I Want to Win’

Mayfield wanting Evans back fits in with why the quarterback first chose Tampa Bay last year in free agency.

“I want to win,” Mayfield said. “Obviously, money’s important. If you say otherwise, it’s not true, but I want to win. I want to be able to enjoy it, and I want to have the chance to play for a Super Bowl and not be doing media row like this.”

Mayfield also said he wants to be with a good organization, which he saw last year in the Buccaneers. It worked out amid a career year individually, an NFC South title, and Divisional Round appearance, and the Pro Bowl offensive MVP award.

“And that’s what I weighed last year going into free agency as well — be in a good spot, to have success, and just way those options,” Mayfield added.

As for Evans, Mayfield acknowledged “we both have to do what’s best for ourselves” in free agency.

Rob Gronkowski Talks Mike Evans’ Value to the Tampa Community

Gronkowski told Adams that Evans also has brought a lot to the Tampa community over the years — a void that will be left if Evans goes elsewhere in free agency.

“He does so much for the community, for charities in the city of Tampa without even putting his name out,” Gronkowski said. “He just it under the low and so great. He’s a great guy just overall.”