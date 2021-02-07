Will Rob Gronkowski & Camille Kostek Be Getting Engaged Soon?

Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend Camille Kostek have been dating since 2013. While the two tried to keep things private in the early years of their romance, they have been officially official for a few years now.

The duo first met while volunteering at a charity event. At the time, Kostek was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots and Gronkowski was, well, Gronk; one of the team’s star tight ends. Fast forward eight years, and fans of the handsome couple want to know when they’re going to take their relationship to the next level.

Thus far, Gronkowski has been focused on some rings of his own. He has two Super Bowl wins in his NFL career. He is hoping to win his third at Super Bowl LV, which would get him his third ring. And while he’s given Kostek a promise ring of sorts (it’s a moonstone and she wears it all the time), it seems only logical that a marriage proposal would be coming down the line.

Here’s what you need to know:

Camille Kostek Hopes Rob Gronkowski Talks to Her Friends or Her Sisters Before Buying an Engagement Ring

Camille Kostek Wants Rob Gronkowski to Consult Friends on Engagement Ring

During a remote interview with SiriusXM’s “This Is Happening” with Mark Zito and Ryan Sampson, Kostek was asked about an engagement, and if she was thinking about a ring.

“It’s so interesting. It’s been changing. But I do have one, I’m like a very simple, simple girl. So I don’t, I’m also one of those people, you know how like, people don’t tell you what they’re going to name their baby until their baby is born and they tell you, that’s what it is for me. I’ll wait until my ring is out. And then it can be like, this is what I always wanted,” Kostek told Zito and Sampson.

“So I’m hoping that he’s smart enough to ask my friends or my sisters. Right now we’re focusing on the big ring,” Kostek added.

Rob Gronkowski Never Thought Camille Kostek Would Actually Call Him, She Revealed

How Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski Met

Kostek opened up to Mark Zito and Ryan Sampson about the first time she met Gronkowski. She recalled Gronk writing his telephone number on the back of his the sticker name tag he’d been wearing at the time. Patriots player Jermaine Wiggins delivered the goods to Kostek, who was super nervous.

Kostek was a rookie cheerleader at the time, and didn’t want to cause any problems or overstep. Then, a short while later, Kostek decided to call him.

“… I FaceTimed him and I put my phone down and I like looked away from it. And then he answered it and he didn’t look either. I was like, ‘Hello.’ He was like, ‘Who is this? You called me.’ And I was like, ‘Um, who’s this?’ I could tell it was his voice and he like, peeked his head over,” Kostek explained. “He had just gotten back from a Texans game. So he had like a suit on and everything. And he was like, ‘Hello?’ And I was like, ‘It’s Camille.’ And he was beaming. ‘He was like, Oh my God, I never thought you’d call me,'” Kostek explained.

