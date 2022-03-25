Bucs Receive Update on Rob Gronkowski’s Plans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht “left the light on” for quarterback Tom Brady, and Licht will do the same for Rob Gronkowski.

The Bucs tight end just hasn’t decided whether or not to check-in for the 2022 season as if it’s a hotel. Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said as much during a Thursday, March 24, press conference in Miami for another client, new Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

“I talked to Tampa yesterday and I told them that he’s still undecided, he needs some time to figure out whether he wants to play,” Rosenhaus told the media via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Rosenhaus also said Brady’s return does impact Gronkowski’s plans per Stroud.

“I think he’s honestly undecided,” Rosenhaus said about Gronkowski via Stroud.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht gave an update the day before on Gronkowski during an interview with Mag Dog Sports Radio’s Adam Schein. Licht told Schein he recently spoke with Gronkowski at Bucs tight end Cameron Brate’s wedding according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

“He knows he’s got a spot here,” Licht said of Gronkowski when talking with Schein via JoeBucsFan.com on Wednesday, March 23.

Rosenhaus’ statement that Tampa Bay “offered the opportunity for Rob to come back”, per Stroud, which reflects what Licht said on radio. Licht previously left the door open for Brady to come back after his Feb. 1 retirement.

“We had a lot of faith in thinking that he might change his mind, that he might come back, but we had to have plans either way,” Licht told the media on Tuesday, March 22.

Licht: ‘Very Good Chance’

Talking with Schein, Licht added that Gronkowski called it a “very good chance” that he will rejoin the Bucs, Auman reported. Licht also noted the delicacy of the situation.

“I’m giving Gronk a little space,” Licht told Schein via Auman.

Gronkowski retired before in 2019 amid a career full of injuries but came back in 2020 to play in Tampa Bay with Brady. Injuries mounted again for Gronkowski in 2021 despite a strong performance on the field.

Timeline of Gronkowski’s Decision

When the season ended, Gronkowski said he would need to take some time to think over his future. In a TMZ Sports interview, Gronkowski jokingly said he would retire if he had to make the decision on the spot, but he toned it down and reiterated his need to think it over.

Gronkowski, a free agent, also dropped a potential hint of wanting to play elsewhere with Brady retired at the time. It came up during Super Bowl week when Gronkowski touted Cincinnati Bengal quarterback Joe Burrow.

Buffalo also showed interest in Gronkowski for a second-straight year. The Bills ultimately signed former Bucs tight end O.J. Howard instead.

Most recently, Gronkowski told people at a Tampa area barbershop that “it’s a very good chance” regarding return. He added that he wants to have some fun with Brady.

“I’ll let him have a little scare…a couple months without me and then, ya know,” Gronkowski said with a smile. “He just did it to me for a couple months, I’m gonna do it to him now.”

