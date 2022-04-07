Rob Gronkowski Makes Telling Comment About Tom Brady’s Future

Rob Gronkowski hasn’t decided on if he will return to playing football, but he’s convinced about how long Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady can play.

“I believe he’ll have it until he’s at least 50 years old. I see his work ethic day in and day out, and it’s second to none,” the star tight end said of Brady on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday, April 6.

Gronkowski, who predicted Brady would unretire eventually, recalled how Brady shared the news with him on March 13. Brady retired on Feb. 1, and the retirement lasted 40 days.

“He shot me a quick text and I was like, ‘Ah, it’s a day before — what’s that? The free-agency period where everyone starts signing,” Gronkowski told Kimmel. “I was like, there he goes again with his tricks. He’s unretiring so everyone stays in Tampa.”

“I was surprised how quick it was, because I thought it was possible he was going to take a year off or something like that and maybe come back after that,” Gronkowski added.

Brady’s contract runs through the 2022 season. He hasn’t declared how much longer he will play beyond 2022.

Gronkowski on Rejoining Brady

Kimmel didn’t shy away from asking Gronkowski about his future after two seasons with the Bucs. Kimmel highlighted Gronkowski and Brady’s longtime connection as teammates in New England and Tampa Bay, likening it to “Batman and Robin” and other dynamic duos.

“Peanut butter and jelly. Bread and butter. We’ll keep going,” Gronkowski told Kimmel. “A little bit. I don’t know, just because that duo, man. It’s just so hard to get that connection. Especially in the NFL world, it doesn’t last that long. To see somebody have that connection for eleven-plus years, it’s definitely in the back of my mind.”

“It’s not really like, you know, do I really want to be there? I love playing with the guys. That’s the best part. Being a part of a team,” Gronkowski said. “Do I want to do it every week in, week out? It’s a brutal game. For sure, I’m blocking guys that are sometimes 300 pounds in front of me, they’re coming full speed and smashing me. I’m catching a pass up the middle, and right when they catch me they’re smashing me from my legs all the way to my shoulders.”

Gronkowski told Kimmel that he works out “two or three times a week” right now. The former Pro Bowler added that he goes “full out” in those workouts.

“When you’re really getting ready, I just try and prepare myself,” Gronkowski told Kimmel. “Once training camp hits, that’s every single day.”

Gronkowski Takes Shot at Patriots

Gronkowski took a jab at his former team when Kimmel asked him about the bonus from a Brady pass late in the 2021 season. Gronkowski earned $1 million in bonuses during that game with Brady’s help.

"If I don’t get the seventh catch, I have to go get a real job." 😂 Gronk knew what he had to do in Week 18. @RobGronkowski (via @NFLFilms, @InsidetheNFL) pic.twitter.com/Z31xRmqjpP — NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2022

“Yes, I’ve seen it before actually,” Gronkowski told Kimmel about whether or not players helping each other earn bonuses is common. “Not with the Patriots, though. I mean, they’ll probably pull you before you hit that bonus there.”

“I shouldn’t have said that,” Gronkowski added sheepishly with a laugh.