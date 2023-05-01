Bucs Linebacker Suffers Unimaginable Loss

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers family is mourning after finding out that the 2-year-old daughter of linebacker Shaquil Barrett and his wife, Jordanna Barrett, has died.

According to the Associated Press, emergency personnel were called the the NFL star’s home on April 30, 2023, after Arrayah fell into the family’s swimming pool.

“The investigation is ongoing. It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident,” a police report obtained by the Associated Press read.

Heavy has reached out to Barrett’s agent for comment but has not yet heard back.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Have Released a Statement

The Barretts, who are also parents to sons Shaquil Jr. and Braylon, and a daughter named Aaliyah, have no yet spoken out about the tragedy.

Barrett’s team, however, released a statement on social media.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah,” the Buccaneers said in a statement.

Barrett has played for the Buccaneers since 2019. He started his career in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2015. The Broncos shared a post about Barrett’s daughter on Twitter as well.

“#BroncosCountry is with you, Shaq & the entire Barrett family,” the tweet read.

In March 2021, the Buccaneers confirmed that Barrett signed a multi-year deal with the team.

Arrayah Barrett Turned 2-Years-Old a Week Before Her Death

On April 19, 2023, Jordanna Barrett shared a post on Instagram in honor of her youngest daughter’s birthday.

“Happy Second birthday my little Arrayah Sunshine! We love you so much! You are the completion to our family, the apple to our eyes! You’ve become the most fun, energetic, entertaining, sweet, kind, smart, precious little girl we could have ever dreamed of! Your big sis, big bros, and momma and daddy love you to the moon and back. Happy birthday Arrayah Sue,” she captioned her post.

The same day, Shaq Barrett also shared a post about Arrayah.

“Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl. So sweet and cute. You made our family complete. I love you baby girl,” he captioned the post. The comments section has since been filled with condolences from colleagues, friends, and fans.

“My condolences to your family my man !!! I can’t imagine but sending love and light ! Rest well little princess,” wrote Marcus Spears, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys.

“I’m sorry to hear what happened, prayers up for you and your family. can’t imagine what you’re going through right now,” another comment read.

Meanwhile, former Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared a post on the Barrett family on his Instagram Stories on April 30, 2023, with the caption, “the Bradys love you.”

Shaq Barrett’s father appears to be the first immediate family member to speak out on the tragedy. “Pop Pop Loves You,” he captioned a Facebook post.