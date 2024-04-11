Signing Former $70 Million Pass Rusher Won’t Dissuade Bucs’ Draft Goals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won’t stop making moves to bulk up its pass rush — whether through signing free agents or in the 2024 NFL draft.

At a pre-draft press conference on April 11, Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht said the recent signing of free agent outside linebacker Randy Gregory won’t dissuade the team from taking an elite pass rusher in the draft, which is scheduled for April 25-27 in Detroit.

The Buccaneers signed Gregory to a 1-year, $3 million contract on April 4. Gregory was being paid like one of the NFL’s elite pass rushers just two years ago when he signed a 5-year, $70 million contract with the Denver Broncos that included $28 million in guaranteed money.

Gregory only played 10 games for the Broncos over two seasons before he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a sixth-round pick in 2023.

The Buccaneers have the No. 26 overall pick in the first round.

“We were just looking for some depth (at edge rusher),” Licht said. “However it turns out, I think (Gregory) answered he didn’t his (mind) set on being a starter or he just wants to contribute. He has to earn it … we wanted some depth there but it’s not going to affect how we approach the draft. We could always use a high-end, higher-end pass rusher. I think every team can, so it’s gonna affect the way we approach (the draft).”

ESPN Lists Outside Linebacker as Bucs’ No. 1 Need

ESPN’s Jenna Laine listed outside linebacker as the Buccaneers’ No. 1 need headed into the NFL draft. Tampa Bay released outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett and Gregory was the only addition in a pass-rushing capacity via free agency.

“Yaya Diaby did lead the Bucs with 7.5 sacks his rookie season, and the team is excited about the growth of Markees Watts and Jose Ramirez, but the Bucs don’t have a game-wrecker at the position,” Laine wrote. “Anthony Nelson is more of a rotational player and coach Todd Bowles feels Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is more of a ‘Joker’ type player who can move around. So look for them to take an outside linebacker in the draft.”

Can Bucs Get Elite Edge Rusher in First Round?

PFF, The Athletic and ESPN all have the Buccaneers taking All-American UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu in the first round in mock drafts.

“You won’t find a more productive pass-rusher in this class,” wrote ESPN’s Matt Miller. “Latu put on a clinic in pass rushing the past two years at UCLA, posting 23.5 sacks and 112 pressures. He has excellent hand usage and really good upper-body strength in his pass-rush moves. And with his 6-5, 259-pound frame, first-step quickness and the bend to execute on all three downs, he would slot in well as a standup rusher with the Bucs’ 3-4 scheme.

“Latu reminds me of the Bucs’ 2021 first-rounder Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, whose fifth-year option decision for 2025 is due right after the draft.”

Even without an elite pass rusher — safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was second on the team with 6.0 sacks — the Buccaneers still finished seventh in the NFL in points allowed (325) in 2023.