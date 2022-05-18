Todd Bowles Makes Wildly Humorous Statement About Tom Brady

With Tom Brady absent from OTAs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles reassured the media of frequent communication with the superstar quarterback.

Bowles then humorously took it a step further when ESPN’s Jenna Laine asked him how frequent the two text each other.

“No I don’t think that needs to be public knowledge how much me and my girlfriend dates,” Bowles told the media on Tuesday, May 17, which led to a room full of laughs. “We talk and we’re on the same page, and we’re in lock-step. So we’re in lock-step with Byron [Leftwich] and Clyde [Christensen], so everything is good.”

Todd Bowles may or may not have likened Tom Brady to a girlfriend today while implying I’m too nosy (I totally am) 😂😂😂 Have a laugh at my expense. It’s great when Bowles shows this side of his personality at the podium… pic.twitter.com/oYGiRTRl7j — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) May 18, 2022

Laine then followed up with the question, “did you just liken Tom Brady to being your girlfriend?”

“No I did not! It was a joke, Jenna,” Bowles said emphatically with a smile.

Laine and fellow reporters laughed hysterically amid the exchange. For the record, Bowles has a wife, Taneka Bowles, and four children. Brady, also has a wife, Gisele Bundchen, and two children with her, plus another from a previous relationship.

Brady, 44, who participated in workouts last week, hasn’t typically participated in voluntary offseason workouts since 2018 to spend time with family. Tight end Cameron Brate said he receives texts from Brady and that the quarterback could show up this week at some point.

“He’ll shoot us a text every once in a while, kind of let him do his thing,” Brate told the media. “I was surprised [about last week]. He lets us know when he’s coming. [We] try to get as many guys here, when he’s here, as possible. So I think he might make some guest appearances coming up soon.”

The latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

No Inside Scoop on Rob Gronkowski

Despite being a fellow tight end, Brate said he doesn’t have any word on if superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski will return for next season. Gronkowski, 33, left things open-ended regarding his future since the 2021 season ended.

“Obviously, we all love Gronk,” Brate said told the media. “Gronk’s a great player and the Bucs are better with Gronk.”

Play

Video Video related to todd bowles makes wildly humorous statement about tom brady 2022-05-18T12:18:37-04:00

Brate added that Gronkowski at least got a workout in at a wedding a reception. Brate got married in March, and Gronkowski attended the wedding.

“Gronk didn’t stop dancing for like four hours,” Brate said. “That may have been his only workout of the offseason but he got it in that night.”

Bowles on Chris Godwin: ‘He’s Coming Along’

While the Bucs can expect star wide receiver Chris Godwin to return for the NFL’s big dance, the playoffs; how much sooner remains unknown. Godwin tore his ACL in December 2021 against New Orleans.

“When he’s ready to go, he’s ready to go. We don’t put a timetable on it,” Bowles told the media. “He’s coming along. Obviously, he’s better than where he was. But, he’s not where he needs to be. He’s coming along — he works hard.”

Brady goes 5-for-5 on the opening drive with this TD to Chris Godwin. #GoBucs 📺: #NYGvsTB on ESPN

📱: https://t.co/aAVkp2ihhy pic.twitter.com/YD9pPDFr3y — NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2021

Bowles didn’t offer much for specifics or any milestones.

“He’ll reach a milestone when he gets back on the field,” Bowles said.

For the time being, the Bucs will look for a viable third receiver behind Mike Evans and Russell Gage until Godwin returns.

READ NEXT: Chris Godwin Sends Strong Message to Bucs After Schedule Release