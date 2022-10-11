Tom Brady Jokingly Recruits Tight End for 2023

Tom Brady hasn’t officially announced his plans with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 2023, but he will at least joke about another season in red and pewter.

Brady humorously encouraged 6-foot-7, 282-pound, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge to consider going the two-sport rout and play tight end for the Bucs next year. Brady, who is friends with Judge, had the Yankees super star as a guest on the “Let’s Go!” podcast on Monday, October 10.

“Obviously, having such an incredible year and, you know, now on the brink of [baseball] free agency, I was certainly wondering what it would take to get you down here in Tampa to be a tight end for us next year,” Brady told Judge. “So as a free agent, it looked pretty good to me the way he runs, the size, the catch radius, the power. I mean, this could be something that we could be on to. I know you were a good high school player.”

Judge, 30, was a three-sport star at Linden High School in northern California, which is less than two hours from where Brady grew up in San Mateo. While Judge will become an unrestricted free agent in 2023, leaving for Tampa Bay to play two sports seems unlikely.

“We could get a nice little split contract. We can find a way to work this out,” Judge joked back with Brady.

Brady notably becomes a free agent, too, in 2023 and has a big contract waiting for him as an NFL broadcaster with FOX whenever he does retire for good.

Brady: ‘I Had Nightmares’ of Grady Jarrett

Brady also talked openly about the controversial penalty from the Bucs’ 21-15 Week 5 win over the Atlanta Falcons when defensive tackle Grady Jarrett got called for roughing the passer. It resulted in the Bucs keeping the ball late in the game instead of punting it away.

The roughing the passer call after the Falcons' Grady Jarrett hit the Bucs' Tom Brady, and the roasting of it from Fox's Daryl Johnston. pic.twitter.com/3ba6PCdrHm — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 9, 2022

“I woke up this morning, I was looking around the corner everywhere for Grady Jarrett jumping out and hitting me again,” Brady humorously told podcast host Jim Gray. “He played such a good game against us yesterday and I had nightmares last night kind of thinking about him. But I’m glad we’re through with that game. I’m glad we won.”

“It was a long hug, a long unwelcome hug from Grady,” Brady said. “And he was in the backfield all day. So as I said after the games, I don’t throw flags. What I do throw is tablets, and I didn’t have one accessible at that time. He had a h— of a game. I’ll leave it at that.”

Brady Would ‘Love’ to Draw More Penalties

Brady explained to Gray that more mobile quarterbacks draw more roughing the passer penalties than he does.

“I am a pocket passer, a lot of those roughing the passers come with guys extending plays, too, which I don’t really do that so it doesn’t surprise me that I’m down there on the list,” Brady told Gray. “I’d love to be up there a little bit higher and get some 15-yard penalties for my team, but it’s not always the case unfortunately.”