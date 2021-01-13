Tom Brady Makes Postgame Promise to Washington Star Chase Young

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady avoided Washington star defensive end Chase Young getting what he wanted.

Brady didn’t get sacked by Young in the Bucs’ 31-23 Wild Card Round victory, but Brady promised to grant Young’s postgame request per ESPN’s Jenna Laine on Twitter.

Tom Brady is sending Chase Young a signed jersey…awesome. https://t.co/ZU8kgPPwgx — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 12, 2021

Brady congratulated Young for a well-played game despite the rookie’s statement “Tom Brady, I’m coming” following Washington’s playoff-clinching win in Week 17. Brady didn’t take the bait leading up to the game, either.

Ultimately, Brady can thank Bucs left tackle Donovan Smith and tight end Rob Gronkowski for keeping Young away. Gronkowski embraced a blocking role instead of catching passes, Tampa Times reporter Rick Stroud noted.

What makes Rob Gronkowski so great is his willingness to sacrifice catches and do the dirty work of blocking Chase Young 1-on-1 to protect Tom Brady while Cameron Brate has a big night receiving. That’s a pro’s pro. https://t.co/f4L822ni5q — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 11, 2021

Smith held off Young consistently as Barstool Sports’ Steven Cheah illustrated in his film breakdown.

A lot of talk going into Saturday's playoff game was Chase Young getting to Tom Brady. But Bucs Left Tackle Donovan Smith made sure that didn't happen. He had an outstanding game versus the star rookie and I broke down how he won that matchup. #Bucsfilm2020WildCardWeek pic.twitter.com/bG7hUZjpiQ — Steven Cheah (@StevenCheah) January 12, 2021

Brady, of course, credited his blockers afterward per Buccaneers.com’s Carmen Vitali.

Tom Brady on his offensive line, especially Tristan Wirfs and Donovan Smith: "They did a great job, those guys played their butts off." — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) January 10, 2021

Brady will need the likes of Wirfs and Smith to keep New Orleans Saints star defensive end Cam Jordan away on Sunday in the Bucs-Saints Divisional Round showdown.

Jordan claimed Saints quarterback Drew Brees should be the GOAT instead of Brady during an interview with NFL Network’s Steve Smith. Jordan said Brady isn’t mobile and that he has a good system to work with.

While Jordan didn’t have monster games against the Bucs in the regular season, the Saints defense stymied the Bucs twice. The Bucs mustered 26 points in two games against the league’s fourth-ranked defense, which included a 38-3 beatdown on Sunday Night Football in November.

Additionally, the Bucs have a five-game losing streak against the Saints according to the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud. Tampa hasn’t won a game against its NFC South rival since Bucs head coach Bruce Arians took the helm.

