Tom Brady Unleashes NSFW Message to Buccaneers Teammates [WATCH]

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were held without a touchdown in the first half of their Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tom Brady was caught on camera unloading on his offensive line. The exchange took place on the sideline as the Bucs trailed the Steelers 10-6 with 46 seconds remaining in the first half. Part of the audio the Fox cameras picked up was inaudible, but Brady was clearly not pleased with the way the offensive line was playing to start the game.

“You’re so much better than the way you’re f****** playing,” Brady yelled at the offensive line as the cameras rolled. “…You’re getting your f****** a** kicked. …That’s what makes me sick.”

The once prolific Tampa Bay offense has underwhelmed to begin the season. Through the first five games, the Bucs are averaging 20.6 points per contest, which ranks towards the bottom half of the league at 19th. The team’s rushing attack has been particularly anemic posting 66 yards per game, the second worst in the NFL.

Here is a look at Brady’s NSFW message to the Buccaneers offensive line.

Video – Broadcast booth later said: "Tom is holding his offensive line accountable." pic.twitter.com/LgWFP6sbVD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 16, 2022

Brady on Offensive Struggles: ‘I Wish It Was One Thing’

Brady appears to be perplexed by the team’s offensive struggles to start the season. After the Bucs’ Week 3 loss to the Packers, Brady admitted he wished the offense had just one thing to fix.

“We just got to do a better job,” Brady said during a September 25 press conference. “I wish it was one thing. We’re not running it as good as we’re capable of. The passing game hasn’t been very good. Our screen game, a lot of things [need to improve].”

Brady: ‘It’s Too Difficult to Become One-Dimensional’

The team’s inability to establish the run has received consistent criticism from Brady. The star quarterback described the Tampa Bay offense as “one-dimensional” during an October 3 edition of his “Let’s Go!” podcast.

“It’s too difficult to become one-dimensional over the course of a season, and we have not done a good job in the run game this year,” Brady explained during an October 3 episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast. “We started off pretty good against Dallas, who’s actually a really good defense and ran the ball really well. And against the Saints it wasn’t very good, against the Packers it wasn’t very good, and yesterday [versus Chiefs].

“And I think a lot of it comes down to playing from behind where you become one-dimensional and you throw the ball so much. But, at the same time, we need to be productive when we do run it. So getting ourselves in the right run play. Getting our guys the right angles and the right opportunities to have some confidence that we can make yards when we hand the ball off.”

The Bucs continue to deal with injuries on offense as star receiver Julio Jones was once again sidelined against the Steelers. Time will tell if Tampa Bay will make additional moves to bolster the once prolific offense as the NFL trade deadline approaches on November 1.