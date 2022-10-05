Ex-Bucs Star Antonio Brown Reaches New Low in Trolling Tom Brady

Since Antonio Brown’s abrupt departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the wide receiver has been relentless in taking shots at Tom Brady. Brown’s latest Instagram post hits a new low as the former star receiver posted a photo of himself celebrating with Gisele Bundchen after the Bucs’ Super Bowl win in 2021. The post is an obvious shot at Brady with rumors swirling about tension in Brady’s relationship with Bundchen.

Brady has tried to take the high road since Brown ran off the field during the Buccaneers-Jets game on January 2. The Bucs quarterback encouraged people to be “very compassionate and empathetic” towards Brown after the incident occurred.

“Yeah, that’s obviously a difficult situation. … I think everybody should hopefully do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it,” Brady remarked during a January 2 press conference. “We all love him. We care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best, and unfortunately it won’t be with our team, but we have a lot of friendships that will last. And again, I think the most important thing about football are the relationships with your friends and your teammates and they go beyond the field. I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening.”

Sharpe on A.B.: ‘He’s Done in the NFL’

You leave wives and kids out of it. This is an all time low for an all time low joker. pic.twitter.com/vtGfMFghy2 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 3, 2022

Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe was among those who criticized Brown for his recent Instagram post. Sharpe was surprised by Brown’s actions noting Brady “revived your career.”

“He’s done in the NFL,” Sharpe remarked on October 3. “Nobody’s going to waste their time and last night took the cake for me. I’m done. Everybody should be done. After he posted Tom Brady’s wife and said what he said, that man took your a** in. That man revived your career. Nobody was going to give you a chance, and you take a shot…and you do that A.B.?”

Brady and Bundchen Both Hired Divorce Attorneys: Report

CNN’s Chloe Melas reported that Brady and Bundchen have both hired divorce attorneys. The news comes after Brady took an extended absence from the Buccaneers in August for undisclosed reasons.

“Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, who have been living separately from each other in recent weeks, have each hired divorce attorneys and are ‘exploring their options’ regarding their marriage, a source close to the estranged couple told CNN on Tuesday,” Melas wrote on October 5.

“CNN reported last month that Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback who currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his wife, Bündchen, a fashion model, have been dealing with ‘marital issues,’ according to a source close to the couple.”

After Brady returned from his brief hiatus from the team, the quarterback was surprisingly candid about living a complicated life. Brady admitted that he has “a lot of s*** going on” while declining to get into specifics.

“It’s all personal, everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with,” Brady explained during an August 29 press conference. “So, we all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s*** going on, so. Just got to try to figure out life the best you can and it’s a continuous process.”