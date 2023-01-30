Buccaneers Leak Hint on Tom Brady’s Future: Report

Amid the Tampa Bay Buccaneers interviewing a slew of offensive coordinator coordinators, a key interview question emerged which points to where things stand with quarterback Tom Brady.

Bucs staff interviewers ask the offensive coordinator candidates about how they will build an offense around Brady according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo both Sunday, January 29 and January 25. Brady, 45, hasn’t publicly made a decision on what he will do next before next season: retire, go to another team in free agency, or re-sign with the Bucs.

“My understanding is part of the conversation with the candidates is if Tom Brady returns, what would be your plan to get him back on track,” Garafolo said. “I know a lot of folks out there are saying, ‘oh, Brady is definitely done in Tampa’. Even Brady has said he doesn’t know what he is going to do.”

The @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: #49ers DC DeMeco Ryans is the clear front-runner for the #Texans HC job; The #Bucs are not ruling out a Tom Brady return in OC search; All about the #Broncos secret meeting with #Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh this week. pic.twitter.com/idD8LAbHp3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2023

Tampa Bay interviewed multiple candidates last week amid a growing list of options. Last week’s interviews included Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher, Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver coach Keenan McCardell, and Denver Broncos passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, a former Bucs offensive coordinator, will interview for the job this week according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine. Monken engineered the high-powered Bulldogs offense which averaged 32 or more points per game during back-to-back national championship seasons.

Garafolo noted that Philadelphia Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo could also join that list. That news came before the Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl.

Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore looked likely to join the Bucs’ list, too, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Moore came off of that last quickly as the Los Angeles Chargers signed him on Monday.

Brady, meanwhile, has been focused on his family and decompressing from the season. He showed off his outing, via Instagram, with his daughter, Vivian, and friend David Beckham plus his daughter, Harper, on January 26.

The Cowboys knocked the Bucs out of the playoffs 31-14 on January 16.

Bucs Still ‘a Fit’ for Brady, Colin Cowherd Says

If the Bucs find an offensive coordinator who suits Brady, FS1’s Colin Cowherd anticipates Brady’s return to Tampa.

“They actually are [a fit],” Cowherd said on “The Herd With Colin Cowherd” last week. “Do you know their offensive line allowed the fewest sacks in the NFL? He will get a new coordinator. He will hand-pick him. They have no established quarterback under contract, so they want him.”

“I think that’s why they got rid of coaches. Quickly. Right after the season to send a message to Tom. So, I think that’s a fit. Coming back,” Cowherd added.

Tampa Bay notably had a banged up offensive line all season, which could look better in 2023 with Ryan Jensen, Tristan Wirfs, and Aaron Stinnie all healthy. The Bucs could also re-sign starter Donovan Smith and have him back healthy, too.

Dolphins Out of Running for Brady

The Miami Dolphins dropped out of the running for Brady according to league sources via ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday.

Miami will stick with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Schefter reported. That’s despite Tagovailoa sustaining concussions twice and a neck injury once during the 2022 season.

Brady was also linked to the Dolphins in 2022 before news of the team’s tampering with Brady surfaced amid the Brian Flores lawsuit. The former Dolphins head coach filed the lawsuit over discrimination, and the court documents mentioned the Dolphins’ contact with Brady against NFL rules.