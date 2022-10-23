Tom Brady’s Pregame Moment a Hit

Before the horror of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 21-3 loss at Carolina, quarterback Tom Brady made someone’s day better.

Brady greeted 9-year-old George Cogdill and his family on the field before the game on Sunday, October 23. George has been living with Henoch-Schonlein purpura, a rare autoimmune disorder. Brady gave the Cogdill family pregame passes and tickets for the game according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

“He is a fighter and is always positive,” Carson Cogdill, George’s mother, said via Laine. “Attitude determines your attitude and never letting a diagnosis define him!”

Brady previously gave George a signed jersey and inspirational video after learning of the child’s condition, Laine reported. The Pinewood, South Carolina, family has been fighting for George’s health since the disease affectedf his kidneys, which led to a hospital stay in 2021, Laine wrote. George’s journey through treatments brought him “from struggling to walk last year to now playing football and baseball”, Laine added.

It also wasn’t the first major condition George lived with. He had torticollis and plagiocephaly in infancy, Laine reported. He “also has autism, sensory processing disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and ADHD”, Laine added.

“It keeps a lot in perspective for all of us,” Brady told the media after the game.

Brady added that there’s people “in some pretty desperate situations” outside of football.

“And it’s good to have perspective in life and understand that some people are dealt with very difficult blows, and there’s a lot of mental and physical toughness from that family, so we wish them all the best,” Brady said.

George’s family “credits inspiration from Brady and faith for helping him”, Laine wrote.

Brady in Unfamiliar Territory

Brady helping children off the field has been a regular thing throughout his 23-year NFL career.

Having a losing record this far into the season isn’t commonplace though. Things quickly went south for Brady and the Bucs on Sunday as the team dropped to 3-4, the first time Brady has seen that record since 2002.

Tom Brady has started a season 3-4 for the first time since 2002. pic.twitter.com/tA4zjoqNCH — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 23, 2022

Brady played for a defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots team that year and missed the playoffs, the only full season Brady played where that happened. Now, he faces tough questions with his teammates and coaches after a disturbing loss to a depleted 2-5 squad.

“We’re plenty capable of making plays. We’re just not making them consistently enough to score points,” Brady told reporters. “In football, that’s just not good enough. You can’t play like that. You’ve got to string enough good plays together to get the ball into the red area and score points. [We] just haven’t done that.”

Turning the Page Fast

Brady and company will need to put this loss behind themselves quickly with the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) coming to town in four days on Thursday, October 27.

The Ravens squeaked a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday amid an up-and-down season. Baltimore may not be dominant this season, but the Ravens still have one of the best playmakers in the game with dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“No one feels good about where we’re at. No one feels good about how we played or what we’re doing, so we’re all in it together,” Brady said. “We’ve got to go pull ourselves out of it.”