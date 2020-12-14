Tom Brady & Bruce Arians’ Bonding Time Squashed by NFL: Report

Tom Brady and Bruce Arians attempted to get some bonding time with a round of golf during the team’s bye week, but the NFL got word to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that this would not be allowed as part of the ongoing COVID-19 protocols. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Arians and Brady planned to play golf together likely on multiple occasions during the team’s bye before the NFL informed the Bucs this would not be happening.

The duo was set to be joined by Buccaneers legend Ronde Barber along with quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen at the Old Memorial course in Tampa.

“Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bruce Arians were planning to play golf together during the team’s bye week, perhaps on multiple occasions, until the NFL notified the team that it would be in violation of the league’s protocols, league sources told ESPN,” Schefter detailed. “Brady and Arians therefore did not get to play golf together as they had planned — at a time when speculation about their relationship has persisted. Despite the ongoing narrative that Brady and Arians haven’t gotten along, multiple sources within the organization have insisted the opposite.”

Speculation About Brady’s Relationship With Arians Is Reportedly ‘Way Overdone’

Brady is an avid golfer and recently participated in a charity golf event with Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. The golf date is an indication that Brady does not have issues with his head coach. Schefter cited a source close to Brady and Arians who believes the speculation has been overblown.

“That is just way overdone … way overdone,” the source told ESPN.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht also chimed in backing the team’s dynamic duo and nixing the idea there is any drama in Tampa.

“They really get along great,” Licht explained to ESPN. “There’s a deep respect there for each other.”



Brady Says He Has a ‘Great Relationship’ With Arians

After the Buccaneers’ loss to the Chiefs this season, Brady noted on his Westwood One radio show with Jim Gray that he had a “great relationship” with Arians. Brady added that he speaks with his head coach on a daily basis.

“I’ve got a great relationship with B.A. (Arians), and we talk every day,” Brady said, per Tampa Bay Times. “I’ve got a lot of respect for him and how he runs the team and so forth. …Any time you lose games, a lot of people want to place blame, especially in the media, and they want to pit one player against another player, or a player against a coach and so forth. That’s not been my style. … And I just think about it from a player’s standpoint. I always think about what I need to do better, and I certainly haven’t played to my level of expectation, and I’ve got to do a better job, and that’s what it comes down to for me.”

As much as Arians’ blunt approach has been discussed, it is unlikely that it took Brady by surprise that his new coach does not hold back criticism. Brady has a close relationship with Manning who was coached by Arians in Indianapolis and likely talked with the legendary quarterback about what to expect.

Arians’ approach has been consistent during his long NFL tenure and unlikely caught Brady off-guard as many have speculated given his penchant for research. Unless the Bucs have a deep playoff run, this is unlikely to be the last time we hear speculation about how happy Brady is with Arians as his head coach.

READ NEXT: Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Buccaneers Signing Antonio Brown